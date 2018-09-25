Ask a counsellor: 'I can't trust my boyfriend after being cheated on in the past'

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective on getting to the root cause of jealousy and feeling insecure in relationships.

The problem…

“I don’t know what it is about me, but since my last two boyfriends both cheated on me I find it very hard to trust people. I swore I wouldn’t start another relationship but, stupidly, I suppose, I’ve been in a relationship now for nearly a year.

“My boyfriend is nothing like the last two I went out with – I think this is what attracted me to him. He’s considerate, fun to be with, honest, kind and I’ve fallen for him in a big way but, in spite of all this, I find it so hard to trust him and I don’t know why.

“He says he loves me and that he won’t cheat on me – but if he so much as looks at another woman I find myself getting angry. If I catch him talking to another woman I get very possessive and can’t wait to drag him away, which I know is stupid.

“As I said, he’s a kind person and he’s been very patient with me so far but I’m sure he must be getting tired of me needing constant reassurance. I really don’t want to lose him, and I know I have to change but I don’t know how.”

Fiona says…

“In order to stop feeling jealous, you need to get to the root of your problem, which is nothing to do with this man at all. It’s all down to your feelings of self-worth and self-assurance and I suspect that, having been hurt twice, you have lingering doubts about how worthy you are to be loved.

“In order to develop meaningful relationships, we have to be open – which means being vulnerable. If that sounds risky, it is – but life is messy and if we don’t take risks, how are we going to enjoy all it has to offer? If you’re ever going to trust someone again, you have to first learn to trust yourself.

“You say this man is different – that he’s considerate, fun to be with, honest and kind so now you need to trust your own judgement. You say you were attracted to him because he’s nothing like the last two boyfriends you had, so you also need to trust your ability to make good choices.

“Having had past boyfriends hurt you doesn’t mean you showed poor judgement, nor does it mean letting them get close to you was a mistake on your part.

“Learning to trust your instincts means you need to pay attention to them, so regard these two relationships as part of the process of learning. It’s all too easy to blame ourselves for allowing someone else to hurt us – you might even think you were stupid to allow these two men to get close to you.

“You need to learn to forgive – not necessarily them but yourself, because you were brave to open yourself up to them and you’re not responsible for their actions.

“What happened in the past doesn’t dictate your future any more than failings by two people in your past are a reflection of all the men you meet. Deep down, you know that, but you also need to know you deserve to love someone who deserves your trust. Whether that’s your new boyfriend, I can’t say. If you continue to be possessive, you risk pushing him away which you clearly don’t want to do.

“Have you told him why your behaving as you do? You don’t need to go into detail but if you explain how you’ve been hurt, he’s likely to be more understanding, especially if you tell him you recognise it’s a problem you’re trying to change.

“While knowing what causes you to feel jealousy is a good thing, that may not resolve it completely, however. It may be that you need the help of a counsellor or therapist to help you understand what triggers your feelings and what causes you to act as you do.

“You may also find it helpful to read Jealousy: Why It Happens And How To Overcome It, by Dr Paul Hauck (Sheldon Press), which explains the ways in which jealousy occurs, the reasons behind it and strategies for dealing with it.”



