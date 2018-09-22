Hobbit Day: Here's where to holiday like a hobbit around the UK

22nd Sep 18

Cosying up in the style of Bilbo and Frodo is becoming a trend.

It’s Hobbit Day today, providing a good excuse to celebrate Frodo and Bilbo Baggins. And with a Lord Of The Rings Amazon TV series on the way, Middle Earth is set to be hot property again.

But Hobbit-mania isn’t just a phenomenon restricted to our small (and big) screens; hobbit holiday homes are springing up across the UK too.

Martin Smith of Campsites.co.uk reckons these cool-looking properties will be the next big trend in UK staycations. They’re quirky, Instagrammable and very cosy.

Tolkien sums it up perfectly: “In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the ends of worms and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: It was a hobbit-hole, and that means comfort.”

Below are five of Smith’s favourites…

West Stow Pods, West Stow, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

West Stow Pods
(Campsites.co.uk/PA)

West Stow Pods is a family-run glamping site in the heart of the Suffolk countryside. These hobbit houses nestled into the side of a grassy hill are ensuite, have two double bedrooms, a sitting room and kitchen. Book here.

Craighead Howfs, Dunblane, Perthshire, Scotland

Hobbit house in Craigshead, Perthshire
(Campsites.co.uk/PA)

New for 2018 are these very special Hobbit Houses. Constructed from stone and wood, they feature handmade doors, windows and furniture. A wood burning stove will help you stay snuggled – or sit outside by the fire pit and enjoy the view of rolling hills. Book here.

North Shire, Saltburn-By-the-Sea, Yorkshire

North Shire hobbit house
(Campsites.co.uk/PA)

Set in North York Moors, next to a family farm, this location enjoys wonderful views of the countryside and out to sea. The Shire House can accommodate six and has a fully fitted kitchen and bathroom, plus a seating area around a large dining table next to a cosy fire. Book here.

The Hideaway, Baxby Manor, Amplecarr, York, Yorkshire

The Hideaway
(Campsites.co.uk/PA)

The Hideaway at Baxby Manor is a retreat close to the Howardian Hills AONB and North Yorkshire Moors. If you loved Lord Of The Rings, you’ll adore your own little hobbit hole at The Hideaway. These include a round door, like all hobbits use, and inside, real beds along with quirky furniture and a cosy stove. Book here.

Florence Springs, Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Florence Springs Hobbit house
(Campsites.co.uk/PA)

This hobbit house is set along the Pembrokeshire coastline. If you’ve ever dreamed of living in the Shire, you’ll love the hobbit houses which also have a hot tub and include a picnic table, camp fire and stargazing benches. Book here.

