Hobbit Day: Here's where to holiday like a hobbit around the UK

Hobbit Day: Here's where to holiday like a hobbit around the UK22nd Sep 18 | Lifestyle
Cosying up in the style of Bilbo and Frodo is becoming a trend.
It’s Hobbit Day today, providing a good excuse to celebrate Frodo and Bilbo Baggins. And with a Lord Of The Rings Amazon TV series on the way, Middle Earth is set to be hot property again.
But Hobbit-mania isn’t just a phenomenon restricted to our small (and big) screens; hobbit holiday homes are springing up across the UK too.
Martin Smith of Campsites.co.uk reckons these cool-looking properties will be the next big trend in UK staycations. They’re quirky, Instagrammable and very cosy.
Tolkien sums it up perfectly: “In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the ends of worms and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: It was a hobbit-hole, and that means comfort.”
Below are five of Smith’s favourites…
West Stow Pods, West Stow, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
West Stow Pods is a family-run glamping site in the heart of the Suffolk countryside. These hobbit houses nestled into the side of a grassy hill are ensuite, have two double bedrooms, a sitting room and kitchen. Book here.
Craighead Howfs, Dunblane, Perthshire, Scotland
New for 2018 are these very special Hobbit Houses. Constructed from stone and wood, they feature handmade doors, windows and furniture. A wood burning stove will help you stay snuggled – or sit outside by the fire pit and enjoy the view of rolling hills. Book here.
North Shire, Saltburn-By-the-Sea, Yorkshire
Set in North York Moors, next to a family farm, this location enjoys wonderful views of the countryside and out to sea. The Shire House can accommodate six and has a fully fitted kitchen and bathroom, plus a seating area around a large dining table next to a cosy fire. Book here.
The Hideaway, Baxby Manor, Amplecarr, York, Yorkshire
The Hideaway at Baxby Manor is a retreat close to the Howardian Hills AONB and North Yorkshire Moors. If you loved Lord Of The Rings, you’ll adore your own little hobbit hole at The Hideaway. These include a round door, like all hobbits use, and inside, real beds along with quirky furniture and a cosy stove. Book here.
Florence Springs, Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales
This hobbit house is set along the Pembrokeshire coastline. If you’ve ever dreamed of living in the Shire, you’ll love the hobbit houses which also have a hot tub and include a picnic table, camp fire and stargazing benches. Book here.
