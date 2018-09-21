Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin: This is why boxing is the best physical and mental workout

The sport has more similarities to chess than you might think.

On Saturday night, Anthony Joshua comes up against Alexander Povetkin in London.

Watching AJ fight is always something to behold – he combines speed, strength and agility in an almost superhuman way. Even if you don’t have muscles on your muscles like him, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give the punching bag a go though.

In fact, boxing is a sport that offers a total body workout as well as a test for your brain. It’s also relatively accessible, so here’s why you should start training…

Your legs are used as much as your arms

For power and protection, boxers often find themselves in squatting stances (Nick Potts/PA)

One of the misconceptions about boxing is that it’s all about your arms. Sure, you need to use your biceps, triceps and shoulders (you do have to throw a punch after all), but it’s far more of a total body workout.

In fact, anyone who’s boxed will be able to tell you how crucial your legs are. Not only do you have to be constantly on your toes to dance around your opponent, but you also need to be adept at squatting – in fact, most of the power in a punch comes from your hips and legs. The result? Super strong glutes.

It strengthens your core

Most sports require you to brace your core to protect your lower back. This applies to boxing, but your abs need to work even harder if you want to protect your body from punches and give more power to your jabs.

If you try boxing for the first time, you’ll definitely feel your sides aching the next day. This is because a full, powerful punch uses your core and works your obliques with a rotating movement, so chances are you’ll really start to feel the burn.

It burns a huge amount of calories

Most boxing classes include elements of HIIT (high intensity interval training). This means that between time on the bag, you’ll do cardio and strength work like burpees and press-ups.

This will help you burn a huge amount of calories and keep your heart rate up, and will also be greatly beneficial for your fitness and overall cardiovascular health. If you want to get bang for your buck, boxing is the best bet – Coach Magazine names it the number one activity for burning calories (800 in an hour if you were wondering, way ahead of swimming or running).

It combines mental and physical fitness

Sure, boxing is a huge physical test for your body, but the mental side shouldn’t be forgotten. Coordination is at the core of the sport, as you need to be able to juggle light and fast footwork with powerful and precise punches.

Boxers are often compared to chess players – during a match you have to plan your move steps ahead and formulate a quick plan on your feet. In fact, the similarities between the two activities means they’ve been combined into chess boxing – a competitive sport which involves six rounds of chess and five rounds of punching in the ring.

The best boxers need to be able to keep their nerves in check when they step into the ring. It’s very easy to be shaken if your opponent lands a punch, it can throw off your entire game. As a boxer, you must train your mind, so you don’t bow under pressure and undo your physical preparation.

It works as a stress reliever

This one is a no-brainer; punching as hard as you can will definitely help release any stress in your body, and few activities so successfully focus the mind.

Like any other physical activity, boxing stimulates endorphins which can help boost your mental health, and it can also be incredibly empowering. Many women in particular feel stronger and more equipped to deal with any dangers they might come up against if they know how to throw a good left hook – boxing is a kind of self-defence training. Celebrities like Ellie Goulding and Jourdan Dunn have spoken out about how empowering boxing is, and how it’s boosted their self-confidence.

