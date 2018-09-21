The world's first departure lounge on the beach is open - here's what it looks like

Virgin Holidays has launched The Departure Beach in Barbados, allowing travellers to sunbathe until the last minute.

Earlier this year, Virgin Holidays announced they would be launching the world’s first Departure Beach in Barbados, allowing customers to maximise their holiday and lap up every last drop of sunshine before having to catch a flight home.

Now the facility on Brownes Beach is open for business, and here’s what it looks like…

What’s it all about?

Most flights out of Barbados don’t leave until the evening, and with many travellers (particularly those on cruise ships) required to check out at midday, hours of precious holiday time were being lost at the airport.

Now, Virgin’s customers can hang out on a private, branded area of beach, sipping rum punch and taking a final dip in the sea before flying back home.

(Virgin/PA)

How does it work?

Along with sun loungers, there’s a restaurant and bar, shower facilities, complimentary towels, an air-conditioned lounge, a gaming room and Wi-Fi.

A transfer will collect you from your hotel after breakfast and take any hold luggage directly to the airport. Then, all you have to do is check in at the beach and relax for the day. Staff will let you know once it’s time to wave goodbye, transferring you to your flight.

(Virgin/PA)

How can you book?

Entry is complimentary for any customers staying at Savannah Beach in Barbados or those on a Virgin Cruise that terminates in Barbados. Other customers can add The Departure Beach to their booking from £25.

© Press Association 2018