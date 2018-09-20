Keen to see the ethereal spiderweb in Greece? Here's everything you should do near Aitoliko

The town is perched in between two lagoons.

It’s hard not to be blown away by some of the pictures that have been coming out of the sleepy Greek town of Aitoliko. On face value, it looks like a Photoshop job, but in reality, sections of the town’s surrounding greenery have been covered by a 300m-long spiderweb.

The result is an odd mix of spooky and beautiful, and is drawing in visitors from the surrounding areas (well, those who aren’t terrified of creepy crawlies). The phenomenon, filmed by Giannis Giannakopoulos, is allegedly caused by Tetragnatha spiders reproducing, and is apparently due to unusually warm temperatures and an increase in the mosquito population, which has led to a rise in spider numbers.

If you did want to see this giant spiderweb for yourself, you should take advantage of the serene surrounding area, which so far isn’t much of a tourist trap. Here are the key things you should do…

Take a boat trip

Aitoliko is essentially an island in the middle of two lagoons, with various roads connecting it to the mainland.

The Aitoliko lagoon is to the north, and the Missolonghi is to the south. Scores of prettily painted fishing boats dock nearby, and it would be well worth chartering one for a tour of the lagoons and for some great views back to the rocky mountains on the mainland.

Sample the local delicacies

Due to the town’s proximity to water, you can be sure the seafood will be as fresh as anything. There are various tavernas scattered about but Monomatos comes highly recommended, try to nab a seat on its vine covered terrace.

See where Byron died

Just 15 minutes along the coast from Aitoliko is the town of Missolonghi. It is small but perfectly formed – there you can visit a monastery in the rocky hillside or wander around the Garden of Heroes, a space dedicated to important figures linked to the town. Here you will find a statue of the poet Lord Byron, who died in the town in 1824 – according to legend, his heart is buried in Missolonghi and his body was sent back to England.

It’s also a good place to your Instagram game; capture the traditional houses on fishermen, built on stilts in the lagoon.

Visit Nafpaktos

Less than an hour away by car is the town of Nafpaktos, which is a definite must-see. It’s an incredibly picturesque place with a huge castle nestled on a hill overlooking the bay.

The Venetian harbour is well worth a walk around and is lined with cafes and restaurants, all housed in medieval-looking buildings. Even though the beach might be stony, it’s still suitable for a sunbathe.

