What is ruska? This is how the Finns do autumn

Mention the word ‘ruska’ to any Finn and they’ll likely gaze wistfully, as if travelling mentally back in time.

The word translates as ‘autumn foliage’ in Finnish, but it actually means much more than that. For many it evokes fond childhood memories of a time spent enjoying the great outdoors before winter takes its icy grip. It describes a period when trees, berries and mosses turn a golden brown, yellow, red and auburn – a scene attracting photographers from all over the world.

The best time to travel is from now until the end of October. Temperatures are mild, and in Lapland night has returned – meaning there’s also a chance to see the Northern Lights.

This year’s show has already started. Here are some of the colourful displays recently posted online…

