Celebrating 65 years of Laura Ashley: 10 classic items that made us fall in love with the brand

With designs that wouldn’t look out of place in your favourite period drama, you could be forgiven for thinking that Laura Ashley has been around for centuries.

In fact, the clothing and home furnishings brand celebrates its 65th birthday this year – not old enough to have been worn by the ladies of the 19th century, but enough time to establish itself as a world-recognised icon.

The brand has humble beginnings: Laura Ashley, after whom the company is named, was from the Welsh village of Dowlais. It was in 1953, after seeing a Women’s Institute display of traditional handicrafts, that Ashley and her husband Bernard began printing their own fabrics from their kitchen table in London.

They went on to design pinafores, wallpaper, upholstery and more, all bearing their trademark traditional charm. Today, you can even visit a Laura Ashley hotel or tearoom. “It is a heritage brand and has a nostalgia about it that reminds people of happy times – their childhood, favourite rooms or outfits,” says Nick Kaloyirou, joint chief operating officer at the company.

So let’s take our own trip down memory lane and revisit 10 of Laura Ashley’s most beloved creations from over the years…

Patch pocket dresses

(Laura Ashley/PA)

The lack of pockets on women’s clothing annoys many of us today, so it might surprise you to hear that they featured prominently on Laura Ashley’s first foray into fashion. The patch pocket dresses were simply aprons joined at the sides with the addition of a pocket, and were wildly popular with customers of the first shop. Back then, women would select their favourite fabrics and wait while their dresses were made for them, a process that seems rather quaint today – or the height of personalised tailoring!

Perfumes

(Laura Ashley/PA)

Laura Ashley herself is inseparable from the brand’s soul, so it makes sense that she served as inspiration for its first scents. A parfumier was brought in to follow Ashley and capture her essence, and No 1 and No 2 were launched in 1979. The perfumes reflected the two sides of Ashley’s life – a mother and businesswoman by day known as ‘LA’, and ‘Laura’ by night. Soaps, lotions and more toiletry lines followed.

Long white dresses

(Laura Ashley/PA)

The brand’s iconic white dresses can now fetch a pretty penny on the vintage market and have gone on to influence bridal collections. They were initially sold as night dresses but became popular in the Seventies, chiming with Victorian fashion trends of the time. “[Laura Ashley] became well known for these garments because they sold the entire look,” says Kaloyirou. “Other shops would dip into the trend, but they were able to completely encompass it.”

White blouses

(Laura Ashley/PA)

White blouses were another quintessential Victorian look for Laura Ashley in the Seventies. It’s not hard to imagine yourself swanning around a country estate in these, especially when paired with a long peasant skirt. Released in many variations, from high-necked to frilled, and lace-trimmed to pin-tucked, white blouses most recently featured in SS17’s ‘Portrait of Laura’ collection.

Cottage Sprig

(Laura Ashley/PA)

If you want some insight into Laura Ashley’s creative process, the story behind this print is a good place to start. Inspired by a drawing of wallpaper on a Victorian music hall poster, she asked designer Brian Jones to recreate it with a modern edge. As Kaloyirou explains: “The end design featured rough-edged stylised flowers in reds and pinks on a clean white background, far removed from its Victorian drawing room origins, yet still managing to evoke the desired nostalgia for simple countryside living.”

Pinafores

(Laura Ashley/PA)

They may be considered a fashion statement now, but pinafore dresses originated from practical necessity, having been worn by women in Laura Ashley’s family, both at home and at work, as protection for their clothes. Ashley went on to spin this tradition into a trend for her own time, and pinafores became the perfect complement to the brand’s long dresses.

Mr Jones

(Laura Ashley/PA)

Victorian architect and designer Owen Jones had a profound influence on the brand and its Mr Jones print, released in 1984, was named in his honour. A favourite among Laura Ashley fans, Mr Jones has become a mainstay of their collections, used for fabrics, wallpaper and as part of their recent licensed range with British Ceramic Tile. While the eye-catching navy and red colourway brings to mind Eighties interiors, new colourations have been released in more muted hues to appeal to modern tastes.

Sailor dresses

(Laura Ashley/PA)

Harking back to a time when there was ne’er a remote control or gadget to be seen in a child’s hand, these sailor dresses – popular in the Eighties and Nineties – were pure nostalgia. The loose fit and drop waist meant that they were also sought after by grown women, who were able to purchase them in adult sizes.

Country Pursuits

(Laura Ashley/PA)

A classic ‘Toile de Jouy’ design, Country Pursuits does what it says on the tin, featuring pastoral scenes and playful hot air balloons. “Produced for our 40th anniversary collection, Country Pursuits reflects the countryside aesthetic that Mrs Ashley herself championed,” says Kaloyirou.

Josette

(Laura Ashley/PA)

Think of Laura Ashley, and it’s impossible not to picture rooms decked out in damask. Introduced in 2003, Josette was inspired by a sample of antique printed silk from the brand’s archive. Both classic and contemporary, the design proved to be very popular and has since been used across all home furnishing and gift ranges.

