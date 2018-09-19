Is organic wine better? Here are 10 beautiful bottles for guilt-free glugging (sort of)

They might not exactly be hangover-free, but these deliciously organic tipples are worth stocking up on for autumn, says Claire Spreadbury.

We’d all like to eat and drink more organic goods – putting fewer chemicals and more goodness into our bodies. But the reality is, it can be really limiting, not to mention expensive to shop entirely organic.

So what exactly are the benefits of pouring a giant glass of organic wine at the end of a long day? And is it really better for you than the corner shop’s best buy?

“Organic wine is going through a really buoyant period,” says Lee Holdstock of Soil Association Certification. “Higher certification standards for organic wine mean it’s low in sulphates, while research shows that organic crops and products – including organic red wine – have higher levels of antioxidant-rich bioflavonoids.”

Sulphites – a preservative that’s used in winemaking and something we’re becoming more savvy about – can cause sensitivities, and consumers are actively seeking out low-sulphite or sulphite-free wine.

Choosing organic could also mean helping to protect wildlife and reducing exposure to potentially harmful pesticides and chemicals, notes Holdstock.

Jeff Cichocki, head winemaker for Bonterra Organic Vineyards, adds: “People care about where their food comes from and, in turn, are interested in where and how their wines are made. Three decades ago, we started with the belief that organic grapes would make outstanding wines. People thought we were crazy, but over 30 years later, demand has never been higher.”

Stats back this all up, too. Waitrose’s organic wine sales are up a whopping 57% on last year. Even better, it might not be as expensive as you think.

Here’s our 10 top picks for anyone looking to try some organic tipple this season…

1. Pianeta Organico Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie 2017, £5.99, Aldi (available in store from mid-October and online now)

(Aldi/PA)

An organic wine for under £6 has to be a pretty good starting point, and once again, Aldi has come up trumps. The perfect party starter, this fruity pinot has a lovely whiff of apples and pears and is perfectly quaffable without food.

2. Merinas Old Vines Tempranillo 2017, £8, Marks & Spencer

(M&S/PA)

There are lots of easy-drinking flavours bursting out of this dry but fruity red – liquorice, red cherries and blackcurrant on the nose, then you sink in to a bath of summer berries. Great with a meaty stew or some chewy chorizo.

3. VDV Organic Verdejo 2017, currently reduced to £7 from £8 until October 9, Co-op

(Co-op/PA)

Because it’s cultivated at 700m altitude, this wine is distinctively fresh for an inland Spanish white. Juicy, clean and dry, with punchy citrus flavours, it pairs perfectly with fish – but is just as good on its own.

4. Primanero Organic Primitivo 2015, £7.99, Aldi

(Aldi/PA)

Selected grapes, grown and dried in Puglia, give this charming red it’s rich fruit flavour. Deep in colour with a complex bouquet of currants and cherries, it’s full-bodied and delicious, especially when slurped with a Sunday roast or a cheeky cheeseboard.

5. La Mulas Organic Cabernet Rosé 2018, £8.99, Waitrose

(Waitrose/PA)

Delicate rosés are all well and good for the summer months, but come autumn, you need more of a ‘chew’ on your glass of pink. Big, bold flavours give this dry Chilean rosé a real lift. Pair it with a fresh chicken dish or a paella and it’ll slip down like a dream.

6. Pianeta Organica Prosecco, £7.99, Aldi

(Aldi/PA)

Suitable for vegans, this lovely light prosecco is fresh, with fruity apple and pear flavours and honeycomb notes on the finish. It’s good on its own, with a glug of Aperol and a splash of soda and, despite being organic, costs less than a lot of proseccos in other supermarkets.

7. Cerro La Barca Cepas Perdidas A+B 2017, £14.90 per bottle or £89.40 for case of six, winebuyers.com

Winebuyers.com/PA

This one may be a little more pricy, but it is made from grapes which are almost extinct. A light lemony colour, subtle notes of apricot, mango and peach waft up your nose as you drink it. This white will certainly wake you up on a sleepy Friday night.

8. Terre di Faiano Organic Primitivo, currently reduced to £7.49 from £9.99, Waitrose

(Waitrose/PA)

Launched just 18 months ago, this spicy number is, amazingly, now Waitrose’s bestselling Italian red wine. Rich, red and packed with fruit flavours, it goes beautifully with meaty pasta dishes, but also offers a hygge hug on its own.

9. Bassermann-Jordan Estate Riesling 2017, £15.25 per bottle, available as a case of six, winebuyers.com

(Winebuyers.com/PA)

This dry, organic German riesling is fresh and floral with notes of citrus as well as peach, and a crisp delicious finish. Drink it with good friends and a pea and asparagus risotto. Yum!

10. Emiliana Organic Malbec 2017, £9, Marks & Spencer

(M&S/PA)

A malbec is always a treat, especially an organic one. Chile’s dry, hot summers give a good concentration of flavour to this juicy red. Soft, round and ready to drink now (though you can keep it for up to two years), it’s delicious served with red meats or curry.

© Press Association 2018