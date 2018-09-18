As Ariana Grande 'takes time to heal', this is why it's important to take time out after bereavement

Taking time off work after the death of someone close to you can be vital for your mental wellbeing, say grief experts.

When a friend, partner or close family member passes away, it’s difficult to know how to cope with the intense pain of grief.

The temptation can be to throw yourself back into work and socialising as a distraction from the complex emotions you’re feeling, but bereavement experts believe that one of the most important steps to healing is in acknowledging your loss.

It’s a topic that’s been making headlines today. Following the shock death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller earlier this month, Ariana Grande has announced that she’ll be taking some time off from showbiz to “heal and mend”.

The 25-year-old singer and her fiancé Pete Davidson had been expected to attend the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last night, but reports suggest Grande pulled out at the last minute.

Her representative told People magazine: “Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend.”

People react to grief in different ways, and while some might seem to process the hurt quicker than others, it’s important to remember that there’s no instant fix to a major loss, and a lot can be going on under the surface.

Here, a grief expert discusses why it’s a good idea to momentarily step back from work commitments when you’re grieving…



Why is it a good idea to take some time off?

“Grief is complicated and many people don’t understand it because, like mental illness, it isn’t often visible,” says Dipti Tait, hypnotherapist and author of Good Grief: A Companion To Change And Loss.

“I describe grief as a lethal cocktail of emotions that can sit quietly polluting our delicate system, and if it’s left unresolved, it will sneak out in ways that may appear inappropriate or irrational to others.”

Tait says that when we’re at work or college or caring for others, we are encouraged to be professional, intellectual and rational. However, if our emotional mind is struggling, we may not be able to control our emotions.

She explains: “There may be sudden outbursts of tears, anger or frustration and generally feeling overwhelmed with the simplest of tasks. This does not bode well for our employment, customers, clients, colleagues, partners and children.

“If grief isn’t addressed properly, it can sit dormant in the system and build up over time, eventually erupting in unsettling ways like severe anxiety, panic, depression and feelings of extreme loneliness and homesickness much later in life. This can be confusing, as the sufferer may not realise that these new mental health issues can be circled back to grief.”

“This is why when we are suffering with grief, after losing a loved one, friend, pet, or even facing a significant change in our lives, we must honour this by allowing ourselves some space and time to deal with the grief in an appropriate but gentle way,” she adds. “Just as you would take time off if you were physically unwell, you must allocate the necessary time off to help yourself emotionally rest, repair and heal.”

How do I know if I’m grieving?



Grief can affect people in different ways – there’s no one-size-fits-all. “It doesn’t have an obvious pattern or happen in a chronological order,” says Tait. “It is a kaleidoscopic feeling of mixed emotions that need to be let out gradually, rather than dismissed and swallowed up into our day-to-day reality.

“Because the symptoms of grief are not often tangible, it can be difficult to spot. A good way to find out if you are suffering from grief, is to take the Grief Test.”

There are lots of different emotions you might experience, sometimes in quick succession. “Grief can feel paradoxical,” says Tait, “one moment there is intense anger in the system, then the next moment there is an absence of everything – a hole, an emptiness.

“The day can feel like a roller-coaster of emotions, which often results in fatigue, confusion and overwhelm. Because of the unpredictable nature of grief, it is important that we allow ourselves the space to grieve with the support around us to help us remember we are not suffering alone.”

How can I best broach the subject with my boss?

While there’s no legal obligation for employers in the UK to provide paid leave as standard for people who are grieving, most companies will offer a period of compassionate leave for staff members going through bereavement.

“Your feeling of grief can be managed by communicating your needs to your employer or educational establishment and both of you coming up with a managed plan for your return to work,” suggests Tait. “When speaking to your boss, it is really important you feel that you have been listened to, and in my opinion, the first step to healing is in remembering that it is OK to not be OK.”

