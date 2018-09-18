9 of the most iconic signature drinks of countries around the world

Most countries have a drink associated with their origin and culture – there is an extra sense of rightness when sipping sangria in Spain, or knocking back limoncello as a digestif in Italy.

And that’s despite the fact many Spaniards consider sangria just watered-down wine.

Snub them as traditional or not, here are a few drinks that are inseparable from their country of birth…

1. Britain: Gin & Tonic

(Thinkstock/PA)

Technically invented by the British East India Company while in India (they mixed gin and tonic to conceal the taste of quinine, which was drunk to ward off malaria), G&Ts have become synonymous with Britain. Thanks to a rise in artisan gin distilleries, the drink is also more popular than ever – it’s estimated that 1.5 million more adults are drinking gin than four years ago.

2. Jamaica: Rum

(Appleton Estate/PA)

Rum is utterly inseparable from Jamaica. A distilled spirit, it’s made from the byproducts of sugarcane, such as honey and molasses. Alternatively, it can be made directly from sugarcane juice through fermentation. The fruity spirit is just fine drunk on its own, but you can’t go wrong splashing it into mai tais, daiquiris, mojitos and pina coladas.

3. Italy: Limoncello

(Thinkstock/PA)

Limoncello is often served at the end of dinner in a shot glass as a digestif. This high content alcoholic drink has a very citrussy punch and is typically made from the zest of Femminello St Teresa lemons, more commonly known as Sorrento lemons. The zest is steeped in grappa or vodka until its oils are released, before the whole lot is mixed with a sugar syrup. Serve it very, very chilled.

4. Scotland: Whisky

(Thinkstock/PA)

Whisky or whiskey? The Scots spell it ‘whisky’ whereas the Irish spell it ‘whiskey’. The different spellings arise from translations of the word from the Irish and Gaelic forms – just don’t get them the wrong way round, it’s a bit of a faux pas. Whisky tends to be strong, golden and served straight or with a little water. And don’t say no to a ‘wee dram’ with your porridge oats either.

5. Nigeria: Orijin Bitters

If you don’t like your drinks tasting a little medicinal, Orijin Bitters might not be for you, but if you like your cocktails punchy, fruity and distinctive, this typical and popular Nigerian drink is considered something of a health tonic. In fact, it’s thought to help alleviate stomach pains, increase libido and detoxify the system.

6. America: Bourbon whiskey

(Thinkstock/PA)

Bourbon whiskey is made primarily from corn, with historical roots in Kentucky. It’s also traditionally barrel-aged, unlike many American whiskeys, including Jack Daniels, which are distilled in copper stills. Drink it neat, diluted with water or ‘on the rocks’, or use it in cooking – it’s got a sweet smokiness that works well in meat marinades.

7. Spain: Sangria

(Thinkstock/PA)

This fruit punch is a holiday favourite, combining red wine, chopped fruit (preferably apples and oranges, but you’re free to experiment, we won’t judge) and orange juice, as well as lots of ice. Its name is rumoured to come from the word ‘sangre’ or blood, due to the drink’s dark colour.

8. Turkey: Raki

Raki is officially Turkey’s national drink, and is often called Lion’s Milk. It’s made using twice-distilled grapes and aniseed, and tends to be diluted with a little water, which helps give it its milky-white colour. Remember to clink the bottom – not the top – of your raki glass when drinking it; it’s a drink for celebrations and commiserations.

9. Ireland: Guinness

(Thinkstock/PA)

Guinness is iconic. An Irish dry stout, it comes from the brewery of Arthur Guinness at St. James’ Gate brewery in Dublin – but you can get it anywhere, after all, no matter where you are in the world, you’re never likely to be far from an Irish bar. Another tonic with supposed health benefits (it’s historically been lauded for its iron content), it’s also super smooth and malty.

© Press Association 2018