Ask a counsellor: 'Why does my husband want to have an affair?'

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective to a woman whose husband asked for permission to sleep with his colleague.

The problem…

“For the past 25 years, I always thought that I had a good and loving marriage, but my husband has just jeopardised everything by saying that he wants to have an affair.

“He says it’s with a woman he works with and that they have become very close, though he assures me that they haven’t slept together yet. He wants to continue to see her and eventually sleep with her, but only if I agree.

“Despite this revelation, he also said that he loves me and wants us to stay married.

“That was three days ago, and he immediately started sleeping in the spare bedroom to give me space to think it through. The problem is, I am no nearer to understanding any of this.

“I don’t want to lose my husband, but I don’t think I could cope with sharing him with another woman. What should I do? I know he’s going to want to talk about this again soon.”

Fiona says…

“Many readers will already be shouting, ‘Show him the door’ or, ‘Dump him and move on’, and I have some sympathy with these responses. Your husband has put you in an impossible position with this selfish request and probably has no idea how hurtful, insulting and disrespectful it is.

“He is, in essence, asking you for permission to have sex with this woman and somehow still keep his marriage intact. It displays a breathtaking ignorance about how women tick and beggar’s belief that he can think and act this way, and say he still loves you.

“This is a major life decision for you and, as you’ve already indicated, you do not want to lose him. In view of this, perhaps the best way forward is to defer any decision until you’ve both had a chance to talk through this issue with a Relate counsellor (relate.org.uk).

“Counselling will enable you to determine why your husband has done this, how best to restore your marriage and how you can better communicate in the future.

“There may be something he feels is lacking and I wonder if, perhaps, the physical side of your relationship is no longer what it was. That’s not an attempt to justify his behaviour though, it’s just a possible theory on why this situation may have arisen.

“Underlining all of this is the explicit understanding that his affair is not an option as far as you’re concerned. Counselling will also give you a chance to recover from the damage already done to your self-respect and understand that none of this is your fault.

“Hopefully your husband will soon see how unrealistic his request is and move on. I would also not be surprised if this relationship he has conjured is simply a workplace friendship, onto which he has transposed the fantasy of an affair.

“Finally, if your husband won’t engage in the counselling process, please go on your own. It will better prepare you should the worst happen.”

