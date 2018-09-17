Video: You can now take your frustrations about Brexit out at this 'Brexfit' gym class

Exasperated by the lengthy and confusing process of leaving the EU? Cheer yourself up by punching a picture of Boris Johnson.

Whether you chose to remain or leave, there’s one thing that both sides can agree on: Britain leaving the EU has been a pretty exhausting process so far.

If the mere mention of the word ‘Brexit’ has you breaking out in a panic about your future travel plans, how it’ll impact your work or what it will mean for your house price, then we might have found the perfect release for your pent-up frustrations.

A London-based gym has created an 30 minute-long fitness class that will let you punch and slam things at politicians, including Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May.

The quirky ‘Brexfit’ gym class, which launches at Gymbox Victoria this week, involves sweating your way around several politically charged workout stations. These include boxing at a punch bag with Boris Johnson’s face on it, slamming medicine balls onto Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn gym mats and deadlifting a Jacob Rees-Mogg log before dropping his likeness onto the floor.

The tongue-in-cheek workout even has a ‘Cameron Quitters Corner’ for anyone who finds the class too tough.

Ahead of the class launch, Gymbox conducted a survey among its members, finding the politician they wanted to punch the most was Britain’s former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, with 40% voting to put him top of the pile.

Slam a medicine ball onto your most-loathed politician (Gymbox/PA)

Labour’s Jemery Corbyn was next on the list at 24%, while Mr Brexit himself, Nigel Farage, came in third at 19%.

Rory McEntee, a spokesperson for Gymbox said: “It doesn’t matter if you’re in or out, Brexit has become more anger-inducing than a flimsy Jeremy Corbyn apology. We’re always looking at innovative ways to motivate and challenge our members and we quickly realised Brexit is a great topic to get them fired up.

The Jacob Rees-Mogg log lift (Gymbox/PA)

“We actually invited Boris Johnson to attend the class although he would have been bonking mad to turn up. The punchbag with his face on has gotten plenty of action though.”

The class, which isn’t intended to encourage violence, has been described by Gymbox as a “calorie-busting workout” – so as well as punching your way to spiritual zen, you could help to reduce your waistline in the process too.

Well, it beats shouting profanities at the TV…

© Press Association 2018