See all the spectacular hair looks from backstage at Gareth Pugh's London Fashion Week show

Plasters are just the start of it....

Gareth Pugh is known for his elaborate avant-garde fashion shows and today was no exception.

Showcasing his spring/summer 2019 collection, the British designer was in a typically macabre mood. The circular catwalk was covered in soil and the show space was so dark it was hard to see where you were going.

Of course, the hair and make-up was wonderfully weird as well, with most models wearing garish wigs and the faces of some decorated with the kind of plasters you usually reserve for cuts and scrapes.

(Katie Wright/PA)

Syd Hayes, hair stylist and ambassador for Babyliss UK, says: “Gareth’s someone who I look up to. I see him as an Alexander McQueen-esque designer who wants to push it and make it incredible.

“You look at the collection and you look at the shapes of the clothes, the graphicness of it, then comes the hair and you build that character.

(Katie Wright/PA)

“In this show, you’ve got a homage to Judy Blame, who Gareth worked with…a legend. There are little hints of him and you’ll see that throughout the show.

“You’ve got Marcel waves, which is a classic old-school technique using gel, then we’ve given them a punk edge by creating a fin. You’ve got punk, you’ve got girls who’ve got their hair tied up with newspapers and rags who look really cool.”

(Katie Wright/PA)

(Katie Wright/PA)

The hair encompassed three different looks, most of which were created with wigs, unless the model’s hair was left to be natural.

Wet-look ‘Marcel’ waves were inspired by the famous French hairdresser Francois Marcel, while heavily spiked and back-combed punk ‘dos referenced Eighties club kids.

(Katie Wright/PA)

(Katie Wright/PA)

Some models were given extra long wigs that were blow dried to be very sleek and smooth.

