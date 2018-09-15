Can you guess which are the most Instagrammed airports in the world?

More than just transport hubs, these runways are head-turning in their own right.

Keeping up appearances on social media is rapidly becoming a major driver for people choosing their next holiday destination.

But Instagram-posting often starts before travellers have even gone through passport control. In fact, some airports are sexy enough to justify being featured on feeds, and with all that time to spend waiting for luggage to come off the carousel, why wouldn’t you take advantage of taking a few snaps?

Online flight booking engine Globehunters has scoured Instagram to find out which aiports get the most air time, and some of the results might come as a surprise. So next time you touch down in any of the below, make sure you have your camera phone fully charged.

1. Incheon International Airport, Korea

Number of posts: 1,295,111

2. Heathrow Airport, London, England

Number of posts: 557,239

3. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Netherlands

Number of posts: 381,183

4. Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russia

Number of posts: 340,949

5. Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan

Number of posts: 339,376

6. Singapore Changi Airport

Number of posts: 323,269

7. Gatwick Airport, UK

Number of posts: 240,774

