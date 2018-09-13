5 great UK pet-friendly glamping sites for autumn

Take advantage of the fine weather by pitching up with your pooch.

A beloved pooch can very quickly become part of the family, so shipping them into kennels while you swan off on holiday does feel a bit mean. Fortunately, several campsites welcome four-legged guests in their grounds, and with the British weather still holding out, autumn is a great time to book a camping break.

Below, boutique camping specialists Campsites.co.uk have picked their favourite glamping sites where pets are welcome too.

1. Camp Katur, Yorkshire

(Campsites.co.uk/PA)

Located in the 250-acre Camp Hill Estate, this off-the-grid woodland site is fully open to dogs with up to two allowed for a small extra fee. Stay in the Woodland Hide Unidome, which sleeps two adults and offers a 360º panoramic view of the surrounding wilderness.

How much? From £35 a night, Unidome from £85 (two-night minimum on weekends and school holidays). Book here.

2. Yurts at the Ceridwen Centre, Carmarthenshire, Wales



(Campsites.co.uk/PA)

Set on an organic farm in the West Wales countryside, the Ceridwen Centre offers 40-acres of rural bliss. Well-behaved dogs are welcomed for an extra charge, with one allowed per accommodation, and the site runs occasional doggie wellbeing retreats. The Middle East-inspired yurts come in two sizes, 16ft and 18ft, each with an outdoor decking area for al fresco dining.

How much? From £146 for a 16ft yurt (two-night minimum). Book here.

3. Cosy Under Canvas, Powys, Wales

The owners of this eco-glamping site, which sits just outside the literary town of Hay-on-Wye on the border between England and Wales, are dog owners, and friendly dogs with their own beds are welcome. Each of the seven Geodomes sleeps between four and six, and comes with a fire pit, stove and wood-fired hot tub.

How much? From £245 for four nights midweek. Book here.

4. Katas at Comrie Croft, Perthshire, Scotland

This retreat in the Scottish Highlands is conveniently located just an hour from both Edinburgh and Glasgow and, as one of Scotland’s premier eco-camping destinations, is run on sustainable principles. For £5 per animal, up to two dogs are welcome with each booking, as long as they stay off the beds! The site’s hand-crafted Nordic Kata tents are set in open birch woodland and are kept cozy with a wood-burning stove. Each tent includes giant comfy beds and sleeps up to four adults.

How much? From £99 for one night. Book here.

5. Cotna Eco Retreat, Cornwall

Hidden in a valley on the south coast of Cornwall, this eco-retreat recently won the county’s sustainability award. The owners offer courses on foraging, cooking and gardening, as well as holistic therapy services including reiki and hot stone massage. Dogs are allowed by prior arrangement, and there are several dog-friendly beaches close by. Each of the boutique-style yurts are named after a local Cornish variety of apple, and decorated to a different traditional theme.

How much? From £70 per night (minimum stay of three nights applies). Book here.

