Transitional trends: How to keep a summer glow at home as the season changes

Entering autumn doesn't have to mean going full-on winter mode at home. Gabrielle Fagan shows how you can bridge the seasonal gap in style.

It’s ‘transition time’ in decor as well as in wardrobes – that period where summer’s still lingering and autumn’s just starting to show its colours.

But just as we’re not quite ready to ditch all our light cotton clothes and embrace woolly coats, similarly we don’t want to rush our rooms into a full-on winter look until we have to.

If you don’t want to let go of that sunny colour palette however, you could celebrate an ‘Indian Summer’ indoors, with embroidered, bohemian textiles and exotic accessories.

On the other hand, if you want to gently move into a warmer, ward-off-the- chills look, simply switch up your accessories and treat yourself to tactile, cuddle-up textures in throws and cushions.

Keep the summer vibe alive

Salsa Accent Chair, £349, DFS (DFS/PA)

“The latest trend for global fusion, where the colours, shapes and textures from different cultures unite and clash, is a look that works well through all the seasons, with its rich, sunny colour palette,” says Philip Watkin, design director for furniture company, DFS.

“For the Salsa range, we visited The Design Library in London, where an array of beautiful Indian wedding blankets immediately caught our eye. We took the traditional patterns from these blankets and reworked them with punchy, vibrant colours, to keep the look feeling authentic yet modern and lend the range an Indian and Moroccan inspired twist.”

The coloured Salsa range includes the Salsa Maxi Sofa, £849, and matching Salsa Oval Footstool, £199.

(L-R) Embroidered Velvet Palm Tree Cushion, £46, Audenza; Jute & Chindi Grey Leather Diamond Weave Rug, £22, Ian Snow; Hand-Woven Iron & Chindi Chair, £299, Ian Snow; Baskets in Natural Raffia with White, £165, Out There Interiors (Audenza/Ian Snow/Out There Interiors/PA)

Cushion the blow

Empty fireplaces always look bleak. Turn them into a colourful cosy feature with a collection of cushions and a throw: Sequin Faux Fur Champagne Cushion, £10; Fluffy Faux Fur Ochre Cushion Cover, £8; Large Cream Jumbo Cord Cushion, £10; Fluffy Faux Fur Charcoal Cushion Cover, £8; Teddy Bear Cream Throw, £10-£20, Dunelm (Dunelm/PA)

If you’re lamenting the passing of summer, indulging yourself in new accessories in a different colour palette could lift your spirits as well as your decor.

Cushions can transform not just a sofa but the whole feel of a room, and are such an affordable way to refresh a space. Combine soft neutral shades – enlivened by a burst of vivid colour for a throw – for a subtle and warming effect.

(L-R) 5A Fifth Avenue Leopard Cushion (45x45cm) £30, Dunelm; Cascade Home Pom Pom Throw in Mink, £24.99, Very; Taha’A White & Gold Cushion, currently reduced from £85 to £67.99, Penelope Hope; Sainbury’s Home Rural Retreat Quilted Throw (150x200cm), £35, available in stores (Dunelm/Very/Penelope Hope/Sainsbury’s Home/PA)

Play and display

Create interest in a dull corner or hall with a display unit: Harper Tall Shelves, £550, Next (Next/PA)

You can still enjoy the glow of thinking about happy summer times – if your memory’s jogged by a display of souvenirs collected on your travels and jaunts.

Make a statement by showing them off on a display unit, or simply group a small collection on a side table or shelf. Ideally, change objects regularly to keep the display interesting. Following a colour or texture theme will ensure the effect is easy on the eye.

(L-R) Succulent Medley in Grey Wooden Trough, £36, visit giselagraham.co.uk for stockists; Wild & Wolf Gentlemen’s Hardware World’s City Night Lights Illuminated Globe Lamp (12″), £89.95, Hurn & Hurn; Mezcal Small Green Cactus Vase, £20, Artisanti; Discoveries Agadir Region Ammonite Fossil Shell Ornament, £20, Hurn & Hurn (Gisela Graham/Hurn & Hurn/Artisanti/PA)

© Press Association 2018