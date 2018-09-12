Video: Why getting goosebumps when listening to music is good for your health

Certain songs give you the chills? You might be more likely to be happier and richer too, according to science.

It’s a pretty magical moment when you’re listening to a song that makes the hairs on your arms stand on end – and it turns out that getting goosebumps like this is good for your health too.

More than half of us are susceptible to goosebumps in chill-inducing moments and, according to a new study conducted by Barclays, those who get them are not only happier and healthier, but also more likely to be empathetic and higher achievers (earning 12% more than those who don’t – yes, really).

Scientists behind the research, Matthew Sachs from Harvard University and Professor Robin Murphy from the University of Oxford, studied the connection between music and emotion in a live setting, and found that the goosebump effect varied between age groups. Those aged 18-25 are more susceptible to the chills, while people over 55 felt them a lot less often.

The theory was put to the test at Reading and Leeds Festivals, when 100 participants were hooked up to an apparatus during a performance.

© Press Association 2018