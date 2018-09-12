How to make Yotam Ottolenghi's cauliflower, pomegranate and pistachio salad

This is cauliflower elevated to the next level.

“It was a little moment of revelation, I remember, when I first combined roasted cauliflower and raw grated cauliflower in the same dish. So different from one another, but working so well combined,” recalls king of middle Eastern cooking, Yotam Ottolenghi. “This is lovely as it is, served as part of a spread, or spooned alongside some roast chicken or lamb.

“Don’t throw away the leaves of the cauliflower here. They’re lovely to eat, roasted and crisp, or grated raw as you would the rest of the cauliflower.”

Ingredients:

(serves four)

1 large cauliflower (800g)

1 medium onion, roughly sliced (130g)

80ml olive oil

25g parsley, roughly chopped

10g mint, roughly chopped

10g tarragon, roughly chopped

Seeds from 1/2 medium pomegranate (80g)

40g pistachio kernels, lightly toasted and roughly chopped

1tsp ground cumin

1.5tbsp lemon juice salt

Salt

(Jonathan Lovekin/PA)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C fan.

2. Coarsely grate a third of the cauliflower and set aside in a bowl. Break the remaining cauliflower into florets, roughly 3cm wide, and add these to a separate bowl with the cauliflower leaves, if you have any, and onion. Toss everything together with two tablespoons of oil and a quarter of a teaspoon of salt, then spread out on a large parchment-lined baking tray. Roast for about 20 minutes, until cooked through and golden-brown. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

3. Once cool, put the roasted vegetables into a large bowl with the 50ml oil, the grated cauliflower and the remaining ingredients, along with a quarter of a teaspoon of salt. Toss gently, just to combine, then transfer to a platter and serve.

Ottolenghi Simple by Yotam Ottolenghi with Tara Wigley and Esme Howarth, photography by Jonathan Lovekin, is published by Ebury Press, priced £25. Available now.

