Rosh Hashanah comes to an end tonight - all the food made to celebrate Jewish New Year

Everything you need to know about the Jewish holiday and how it's celebrated with a feast.

Literally meaning ‘head of the year’, Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration at the beginning of the year on the Jewish calendar.

The celebration started on Sunday and ends Tuesday and it’s a pretty major date in the Jewish faith – it’s about to become year 5779 in Jewish calendar terms.

Traditionally, the festival involves the sounding of the shofar (a hollowed ram’s horn), asking for forgiveness for mistakes made over the previous 365 days and eating symbolic dishes to bring good omens to the New Year. It’s traditional to wear white, or new clothes, and the week that follows is a time for reflection.

For many though, it’s a little about the ideology and a lot about the food and a family get-together. While recipes vary from household to household, here are some traditional dishes that might be on the menu tonight.

1. Challah

A staple of Jewish cuisine, this braided bread is formed into a circular shape on Rosh Hashanah in order to represent the cycle of the New Year and is often filled with raisins and brushed with honey.

2. Pomegranate

The pomegranate has a number of different religious connotations and will often be incorporated into recipes during Rosh Hashanah.

Jewish teachings state that due to the fruit’s apparent 613 seeds, which correspond to the 613 commandments of the Torah, it represents righteousness and virtue.

3. Apples in honey

Honey is a big part of Rosh Hashanah and is used in the hope of inducing a sweet upcoming year. You might also see sweet cakes and tarts grace the dining room but this simple delicacy will always have a space on the table.

4. Brisket

A staple of festive cooking, this cut of meat gained popularity in the American-Jewish community due to its low cost, large size and long cooking time, which means, while it’s not always easy for restaurants to make, it’s perfect for large family gatherings.

As it can be prepared and left to rest, it is great for the last day of Rosh Hashanah. All you have to do is season the meat (very important) sear it, combine with stock and vegetables and leave it to cook for a few hours until the meat is tender but not falling apart.

5. Head of a fish

Following the commandment, “The Lord will make you the head and not the tail”, those celebrating the Jewish New Year might serve up the head of a fish or a sheep to remind their guests to be leaders and not followers.

6. Roasted carrots

In Yiddish, the words for ‘carrot’ and ‘many’ are extremely similar so this vegetable is considered to be symbolic of prosperity. Roasted with herbs, spices and, of course, honey, carrots make an effortless but delicious side dish.

