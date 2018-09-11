How to make Henry Holland's rhubarb and elderflower liqueur cocktail

11th Sep 18 | Lifestyle

It's a refreshing tipple from one of our favourite designers.

Fashion designer Henry Holland isn’t just good at crafting clothes, he’s also set his creative brain towards making his own cocktail recipe.

To celebrate the impending start of London Fashion Week (September 14-18), you can recreate his refreshing signature mixture drink yourself.

Henry Holland
Holland has created a cocktail that takes him back to his childhood (Ian West/PA)

In collaboration with St-Germain – which makes French elderflower liquer – Holland has designed what he’s called ‘Free Lane.’

“One of my mum’s houses when I was growing up was called Free Lane,” he explains. “It had this huge allotment at the back and she used to grow loads of rhubarb that I used to pick and sell at the front on a trestle table like the kid in the HSBC advert.

“So when we were creating the cocktails, I immediately knew I wanted it to be rhubarb, and when I was thinking of a name, I went straight to my earliest memory of rhubarb – picking it from my garden in Free Lane.”

“It made my mum cry when I told her,” he adds with a cheeky giggle, “but to be fair, she was having a bad day.”

Here’s how to make this nostalgic cocktail for yourself…

Henry Holland's cocktail
(Matt Lain/PA)

Ingredients:

25ml Grey Goose la Poire (vodka)
25ml St-Germain (elderflower liquer)
15ml fresh lime juice
2 dashes rhubarb bitters
1 dash grapefruit bitters
Pear cider (of your choice)
Basil and grapefruit slices, to garnish

Method:

1. Mix together the vodka, elderflower liquer, lime juice and bitters.
2. Pour over ice (prefereably using large, chunky ice cubes)
3. Top up the glass with the pear cider
3. Garnish with fresh basil and grapefruit slices

Holland created the cocktail alongside Camille Ralph Vidal, aka Madame St-Germain, as part of the Maison St-Germain elderflower liqueur collaboration.

© Press Association 2018

