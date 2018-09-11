Ask a counsellor: 'I'm relieved that the school holidays are over - does that make me a bad parent?'

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective to a mother who is feeling stressed by the demands of parenting.

The problem…

“I’m so glad that the summer is over and my kids have gone back to school. Although I don’t work, the holidays have been difficult and, at times, I’ve been at the end of my tether.

“I have three very active children and the youngest is six. My husband works very long hours, especially during the summer months, and sometimes he needs to work during the weekends too. He helps with the children when he can, but it’s never for very long.

So glad the kids are back at school now.. I swear if I had to hear that baby shark song. One. More. Time. I think I would have gone insane.. — Charlotte Gunn (@CharlotteGunn94) September 4, 2018

“I’ve tried to keep the children busy over the past few weeks but I’ve been so exhausted that I’ve often resorted to screaming at them to behave. Although I’ve never hit them, I’ve come close to it a few times recently.

“Even though they’ve now gone back to school, I still feel that I’m very close to losing it. I’m not usually a negative person, but I feel that I’ve become a bad mother and wonder if my children might be better off in care?

Hardly slept last night and now I’m already up. Parenting is hard 😭 — D 🌵 (@_dfierro) September 10, 2018

“What else can I do? I don’t have family nearby and the few friends I have either work or don’t have children.”

Fiona says…

“Let’s get one thing straight: looking after a large family is stressful and exhausting. I’m not in the least bit surprised that you’ve lost your temper on occasion – that doesn’t make you a bad parent, it simply makes you human.

“Yes, you have thought about lashing out – but you haven’t. You’ve also recognised that you’re stressed and that you need help.

“To my mind, that makes you a good parent, and certainly not one who needs to consider care as an option for her children. I know you’re exhausted, but now that your children have returned to school, try to make more time available for things you enjoy doing. This might be a hobby, a sport, a club, or simply going for walks organised by groups.

Forward plan days out so kids know what to expect, says Fiona (Thinkstock/PA)

“It doesn’t matter what you do, what’s important is that you’re able to focus on your needs and develop some new friendships that might provide additional support for you. When the next long holiday comes around, you will – hopefully – have more stamina and be better able to cope.

“In future, before the holidays start, do some forward planning for trips out. Not only will it help you, but your children will also know what to expect and they won’t pester you every day for an outing of some kind.

“No one could afford to have a day out every day of the holidays, but having a few days of planned activity gives them something to look forward to. Perhaps you could ask the children to come up with ideas for things they want to do? Tell them you’ll pick one from each list, so they don’t expect to do everything.

“Don’t be afraid of just letting them play either – it’s really important for kids to be able to play with toys and use their imaginations to build dens in the garden or create pirate ships from the sofa. It teaches them to be creative and to solve problems.

“It also helps them to learn how to get along with one another. Even if they argue, don’t interfere (unless they come to blows) because they’re learning about co-operation.

“Finally, please consider contacting Family Lives. This national charity provides advice and support for parents on the phone, online or through local support groups.

My goal on this sunny Monday is to start pitching new clients. The kids are back at school, I have bills to pay, so it’s time to start hustling. — Lola Augustine Brown (@lolaaugustine) September 10, 2018

It might also be particularly helpful during the school holidays if you can develop a network of other families or other parents at school who could share the burden of child-minding too.

“Readers in Scotland can contact Children1st.”

If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to help@askfiona.net for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

© Press Association 2018