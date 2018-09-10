7 benefits of having more drink-free days in middle age

As those aged 45-65 are encouraged to have more alcohol-free days, here are the advantages of doing so.

Whether you see having a glass of wine at the end of a long day as a treat, or just the normal thing to do, it’s surprising how quickly you can rack up more than the recommended 14 units of alcohol per week.

And according to Public Health England (PHE), those aged between 45 and 65 are more likely to exceed the limit than other age groups. In fact, the Health Survey for England, published last December, found those aged 45-54 knock back 17 units in a week on average, while the 55-64 age group put away 19.5 units.

PHE and charity Drinkaware have teamed up on a new Drink Free Days campaign, to encourage people, especially those in middle age, to up their number of drink-free days each week.

Are you finding it hard to cut back on alcohol? You're not alone. We're working with @PHE_UK on the exciting #DrinkFreeDays campaign to help people cut back and reduce their risk of serious potentially life limiting diseases.

“The more you drink, the greater the risk to your health. It’s really that simple,” says Drinkaware chief executive Elaine Hindal. “An increasing number of people, particularly middle-aged drinkers, are drinking in ways that are putting them at risk of serious and potentially life-limiting conditions such as heart disease, liver disease and some types of cancer.”

While Duncan Selbie, chief executive at PHE, says: “It’s also an easy way to pile on the pounds. Setting yourself a target of having more drink-free days every week is an easy way to drink less and reduce the risks to your health.”

Today we have announced something different. For our new alcohol campaign #DrinkFreeDays, we are partnering with @Drinkaware. Why have we chosen to work together to reduce the harms of alcohol? Our chief executive, Duncan Selbie, discusses:

So what exactly are the benefits of forgoing a glass of wine or skipping that brandy for at least a couple of nights in a row, every week? Well…

1. You might sleep better

Many of us think a quick Irish coffee before bed or a soothing glass of red will help us get to sleep, but no. Drinking before bed is actually far more likely to lead to disordered sleeping patterns and interrupted kip. Try a couple of nights off booze and you might find drifting off a little easier.

2. You’re likely to feel more energetic

More sleep = more energy, and waking up without a hangover means starting the day feeling buoyant rather sluggish, nauseous and foggy-headed. You’ll be bouncing around.

3. …and happier as a result

If you’re sleeping better and feeling more energetic, you’re going to be in a better position to do the things that make you happy, and do them well. Also, alcohol is a depressant – without it floating around in your system, you should feel lighter and generally more positive.

"A beer here and a glass of wine there might not seem like much bu the units can add up and too can the health risks" – England and Liverpool legend @officialbarnesy is supporting the Drinkaware & PHE_UK #drinkfreedays campaign.

4. It could help you lose weight

When downing a pint is equivalent to scoffing a slice of pizza, and a large glass of red amounts to eating a 40g bar of chocolate, you can see how going alcohol-free a few nights a week could help slim your waistline too.

5. You’ll reduce your chances of suffering from heart problems

Heavy drinking can have a major impact on your heart, so reducing your intake means being less at risk of high blood pressure – one of the major risk factors when it comes to having a heart attack or stroke. While some research suggests a glass of red can be good for your heart, overall, excessive alcohol consumption is likely to weaken the heart muscle, making it tougher to pump blood around the body. This is called cardiomyopathy which, according to Drinkaware, “can cause premature death, usually through heart failure.”

A lot of us are drinking more alcohol than we realise. So, we've teamed up with @Drinkaware to launch the #DrinkFreeDays #OneYou campaign. Helping people cut back on their drinking and improve their health.

6. You’ll distance yourself from liver disease

Your liver will be oh so happy at the prospect of fewer days processing alcohol. Excessive drinking puts a lot of pressure on the organ – which bears the brunt of detoxification in the body – and can lead to cirrhosis of the liver and scarring, which can in turn lead to liver cancer.

7. You’ll be helping to cut your chances of developing certain cancers

Including liver cancer, Drinkaware note that alcohol has been “identified as a contributory factor for seven types of cancer.” The rest are bowel, breast, mouth, oesophageal, laryngeal (voice box) and pharyngeal cancer (upper throat). Also, if you’re prone to having a cigarette when drinking, cutting down on your alcohol intake should see a decrease in your smoking (and risk of smoking related cancers) too – it’s win-win.

Download the Drinkaware app (drinkaware.co.uk) to track your alcohol consumption, and receive tips on cutting down.

