World Suicide Prevention Day is here to remind us why we should all try to be better listeners

We meet Joyce Gibbs who says a call to the Samaritans saved her life.

Across the globe, 800,000 people die by suicide each year – that’s one every 40 seconds.

It’s the leading cause of death among young people aged 20-34 years in the UK and it’s considerably higher in men, with around three times as many men taking their own lives compared to women.

But when was the last time you stopped to check in with a friend, colleague or family member that you think might be struggling with their mental health?

Today marks World Suicide Prevention Day, a day that reminds us that suicide is preventable, and that being a good listener can make all the difference to someone who is struggling to cope.

Here’s everything you need to know about the day, and what you can do to help…

What is World Suicide Prevention Day?

It’s an awareness-raising event that’s held each year on 10 September. World Suicide Prevention Day is organised by International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Every hour, every day, Samaritans volunteers are there to listen, no matter what. Without your donations, this wouldn’t be possible. Support us today #TheBigListen https://t.co/xH42DhDY4l pic.twitter.com/TM4esewcn4 — Samaritans (@samaritans) July 24, 2018

‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’ is the theme this year, and it was chosen internationally to highlight that we can all do our bit to help those who are struggling to cope.

Why is it important?

In the UK and ROI, more than 6,000 people die by suicide a year – an average of 18 people a day. It’s also the leading cause of death for men under 50 in the UK.

Today’s event is designed to remind us that reaching out to people who are going through a difficult time can make a difference, as many people who are feeling low can feel like their problems are a burden for others, or that those around them don’t care.

Today is #WorldSuicidePreventionDay 17% of people will experience suicidal thoughts in their lifetime, yet many still find it hard to talk about. Let’s change this: if you’re worried about someone, step in and ask how you can help them. pic.twitter.com/W7psuSTzsE — Time to Change (@TimetoChange) September 10, 2018

Even a small action like offering a cup of tea and letting someone feel listened to can potentially save a life.

What you can do

Check in with a friend, colleague or family member if you think may be struggling. If you’re not sure how best to help someone, Samaritans have released some helpful listening tips:

Show you care

Focus on the other person, make eye contact, put away your phone.

Have patience

It may take time and several attempts before a person is ready to open up.

We’ll reach more people who are at risk of suicide thanks to our work with @TwitterUK, who’ll soon be displaying our helpline number alongside search results so people know #ThereIsHelp when they need it #WSPD @NSPA_UK pic.twitter.com/ky5GWUSrct — Samaritans (@samaritans) September 10, 2018

Use open questions

Use open questions that need more than a yes/no answer, and follow up with things like, “Tell me more”.

Say it back

Check you’ve understood, but don’t interrupt or offer a solution.

Have courage

Don’t be put off by a negative response and, most importantly, don’t feel you have to fill a silence.

Samaritans stress that when people feel listened to, it can make all the difference.

You can also help to spread awareness by joining in the conversation on Twitter, using the hashtag #WorldSuicideAwarenessDay.

I don’t know how many people seriously contemplate suicide at one point in their lives or another. I know did at one point. And the person that changed my mind didn’t even know they were doing it. Time spent being kind to someone is never wasted. #WorldSuicidePreventionDay — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) September 10, 2018

‘A life-saving call to Samaritans saved my life’

Joyce Gibbs was in her 30s when she unexpectedly lost both her parents to cancer. Struggling to cope with the enormity of her grief, Joyce slipped into depression.

“Some people describe depression as a tunnel, with no light at the end of it. But for me it was a hole that I couldn’t climb out of, I felt like I just couldn’t carry on any more,” she says. “It took a lot of energy to get through the days.”

Joyce began to feel guilty and started to think that those closest to her would be better off without her, eventually becoming so overwhelmed by suicidal feelings, she made an attempt to take her own life.

Thankfully Joyce survived, and with the support of her family began to get her life back on track, but her husband Brian made her promise that if she ever felt that way again, she’d call the Samaritans. A year later, when Joyce found herself experiencing the same feelings, and she did just that.

“It sounds overly dramatic saying that a phone call saved your life doesn’t it? Even hearing myself saying it now sounds dramatic, but it did,” she says.

“I just cried, I didn’t even speak, I just cried. The woman I spoke to just listened. She didn’t tell me what I should be doing; she just let me cry and waited for me to be ready to talk. The memory of the warmth in her voice can still make me cry now. She sounded as if she really cared.”

Joyce is now a volunteer at the Samaritans’ Herts & Essex branch, where she’s been helping other people for the past 19 years. Brian’s been doing his bit too, and has raised an incredible £100,000 for the charity.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, Joyce urges anyone who is struggling to cope with suicidal feelings to contact the Samaritans. “Be honest about your feelings and don’t just say what you think people want to hear, but definitely talk and just say how you are feeling.”

Joyce says that a phone call to the Samaritans saved her life (PA)

Samaritans is available round the clock, every single day of the year. Anyone can call them, for free, at any time, on 116 123, or visit samaritans.org

