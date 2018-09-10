This YouTuber might be called A French Guy Cooking, but don't expect overly complicated Gallic food

When you hear the name A French Guy Cooking, you could be forgiven for assuming Alex Ainouz’s recipes are all about garlic snails, croissants and tonnes of butter.

While there’s no denying Ainouz is French, his cooking can’t be labelled so easily. In fact, despite the name of his new book being Just A French Guy Cooking – Ainouz shrugs in typically Parisian fashion: “It is what it is” – instead of one cuisine, he draws inspirations from all over the world. He’s also happy to put his own quirky spin on traditional French dishes that have been untouched for decades.

Ainouz’s career is unusual; instead of going the expected route of culinary school and years grafting in a kitchen, he’s completely self-taught. He’s also a decidedly modern cook, built his platform on YouTube and was catapulted into the limelight when he got the much-coveted Jamie Oliver seal of approval. Now, he is doing something a little more traditional – publishing his own cookbook.

His inspirations

“I fell in love with food while travelling the world with my parents,” Ainouz explains. “We would start in the market in every place we would visit, finding all the new and exotic food and exciting flavours we’d never heard about before – that’s what got me hooked on cooking.”

He leaves few cuisines untouched, from Thai and Japanese to Italian and Hawaiian. It’s the history of food that also fascinates him: “Recipes are just recipes unless you give context to them – then they become stories.”

It’s this global approach that means Ainouz runs his YouTube channel in English, saying: “I want to spread the word that is just a tad wider than our borders.” Considering he has 750k followers, we’d say this has been pretty successful.

The practicality of cooking

It was practicality that really forced Ainouz to cook regularly. “When I moved in with my girlfriend about eight years ago, we officially divided the housework in half,” he recalls. “I started cooking for every meal, which I think is a good deal. I have a kid now, and cooking for three people on a daily basis is a completely different game.”

The biggest challenge was making sure he didn’t get bored. He says: “It really changed my perception of cooking – it’s not about the fancy weekend meals, it’s about how you stay creative on a daily basis.”

And this was how the book was born – out of Ainouz’s desire to create new and exciting meals for his family every day.

French cooking doesn’t have to be complicated

Throughout Ainouz’s travels, he noticed a recurring theme: “People admire French food, but everyone was intimidated because they don’t know the simple kind.”

He wants to show the world that French recipes don’t have to be hugely complicated with obscure ingredients and numerous steps. His advice if you want a simple recipe to start with? A tartine. He says: “It’s nice, good-looking, a bargain in terms of flavour and simple to put together.”

It’s basically an open sandwich – all you have to do is find good bread, a bit of butter and fresh ingredients and you’ve nailed it. “Everything’s so serious in France,” Ainouz says, “I like a more relaxed approach to cooking.”

Ainouz’s veggie korma recipe

(Dan Jones/PA)

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

For the nut and poppy seed paste:

1tbsp poppy seeds

50g whole blanched almonds

50g unsalted cashew nuts

For the vegetables:

2 large carrots

2 large potatoes, peeled

1/2 cauliflower

12 baby corn

225g green peas

For the korma sauce:

2tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

4 spring onions, finely sliced

1tbsp ginger and garlic paste (made by blitzing equal quantities of chopped root ginger and garlic with a little water until smooth)

2–3 mild green chillies, e.g. jalapeños, chopped

150g natural full-fat yogurt

1tsp ground turmeric

175ml double cream

1tsp garam masala

To finish:

A few whole blanched almonds

A few unsalted cashews

Raisins

Chopped fresh mint and/or coriander

Method:

1. For the nut and poppy seed paste, pour boiling water over the poppy seeds, almonds and cashews and leave to stand for 30 minutes. Drain the seeds and nuts and blitz them to a smooth paste in a food processor, adding 60ml water, if necessary.

2. For the vegetables, cut the carrots and potatoes into 2.5 cm pieces, break the cauliflower into small florets and cut the baby corn in half. Set aside with the peas.

3. For the korma sauce, heat the ghee in a large frying pan, add the onions and fry until golden.

4. Stir in the ginger and garlic paste and the chopped chillies. Turn the heat down to low, add the nut paste, yogurt and turmeric and stir until evenly combined.

5. Add all the vegetables, pour in 275ml water and stir well. Cover and leave over a low heat until the vegetables are cooked but not falling apart.

6. Take the pan off the heat and gently stir in the cream and garam masala.

7. Toast the almonds, cashews and raisins until the nuts are golden and scatter over the korma as a garnish. Finally, sprinkle with chopped mint and/or coriander.

Just A French Guy Cooking by Alexis Gabriel Ainouz is published by Quadrille, priced £15. Photography Dan Jones. Available now.

© Press Association 2018