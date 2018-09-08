Listen up ladies - here's how to save money on a night out in Dubai

A selection of the best Ladies Night deals in the emirate.

Admittedly it’s a term that conjures up images of giggling girls sipping Babycham on a neon-lit dancefloor with leery men in hot persuit, but in Dubai the tradition of Ladies Night is a very different beast.

Several high-end establishments dedicate evenings to women, and it’s a great way for women to wine and dine without having to spend as much.

So if you’re heading to the Middle East playground and want to sample nightlife at a snip of the price, these are some of the places to check out.

1. Nobu restaurant, Atlantis the Palm

(Destination2/PA)

Atmosphere: This sleek Japanese restaurant promises an unforgettable dining experience in a world-famous hotel.

Offer: Women visiting on Mondays are entitled to three complimentary drinks.

2. Nikki Beach Club

Atmosphere: If you want to get into the party vibe whilst on holiday then Nikki Beach Club is the bar for you. Enjoy amazing sunset views whilst partying the night away at an incredibly Instagram-friendly bar.

Offer: Ladies can gain entry to the club and six complimentary drinks for 130AED (£28 approx) every Tuesday night – a saving of at least 30%.

3. Ba Restaurant, Fairmont The Palm

Atmosphere: Chic and sophisticated, this Asian restaurant also serves excellent cocktails.

Offer: Ladies are eligible for unlimited drinks between 6pm-9pm every Thursday for 99AED (£20 approx).

4. The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah

Atmosphere: Located on the hotel’s 16th floor, this rooftop, adult-only bar overlooks Dubai’s stunning skyline.

Offer: Every Tuesday, female guests can enjoy three complimentary drinks from 6pm – 9.30pm.

5. Republic, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront

(Destination2/PA)

Atmosphere: A chilled vibe and elegant interiors make this a great starting place for a night on the town.

Offer: Every Wednesday and Saturday, ladies are offered three selected complimentary drinks, as well as 50% off sushi on Wednesdays and free shisha and buy one, get one free house beverages on Saturdays.

