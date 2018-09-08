The US Open is proving steamy for players, so what does exercising in the heat do to your body?

As Serena Williams makes it to her 31st grand slam final, we ask a doctor about how to best handle extreme weather.

Not only is the US Open one of the most physically testing competitions out there, but this year, the tennis players have also had to contend with another opponent: the heat.

The weather in New York is currently oppressively hot and steamy, which can make gruelling matches even tougher. For the first time in the US Tennis Association’s history, an extreme heat policy has been in place, which allows players to request a 10 minute break if needed (when they can take it depends on whether they are playing men’s or women’s tennis).

US Open Statement on Extreme Heat pic.twitter.com/Hkc1KVSvvE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2018

Supervisors will take each match on a case-by-case basis and have the power to assess whether a player is suffering from heat exhaustion – not out of the realms of possibility, as temperatures have been nearing 100°F (38°C) over the last week. Serena Williams will take on Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the women’s final today, and the weather is still hot and humid.

So what impact can exercising in extreme heat have on your body? We asked Dr Amy Bibby, head of operations and doctor for Qured, for some insight…

First up, are there any benefits to exercising in hot weather?

“Some people prefer exercising in the heat because it has the ability to burn more calories – your body is constantly working to cool itself by sweating, which is prompted by the heart pumping blood.

“The hotter it is, the more your heart works, pumping more blood than it usually does to prompt more sweating, resulting in an increased amount of calories being burned.”

Sure, but how can it affect your performance?

Novak Djokovic cools off in between sets (Frank Franklin II/AP)

“Exercising in extreme temperatures can be dangerous, and your body will notice it too. If you set out to go for a run in the middle of the afternoon in 35°C degree weather, with high humidity, it would be normal to feel tired sooner than it normally does, and even prompt you to cut the run short.”

What happens if you power through in the heat?

Scorching heat out there today at the US Open. Omg. Feeling for the players, it’s not gonna be fun. Stay hydrated, everybody! — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) August 28, 2018

“You would be at risk of developing certain illnesses, such as heat cramps in the muscles, heat exhaustion, which is when your body rises as high as 40°C, or even a heat stroke. The risk grows even higher if your body is not used to working out in higher temperatures, and if you do not stay hydrated and drink enough fluids.

“Often, you may experience a range of other symptoms while exercising in the heat, such as headaches, heart arrhythmia, dizziness, nausea, and visual problems. These can serve as warning signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, so if you should experience them, it is vital that you stop exercising, get out of the heat, hydrate, and seek emergency medical care.”

Other than watching out for these symptoms, how can you take care of yourself?

Serena Williams will brave the heat against Naomi Osaka in the final (Andres Kudacki/AP)

“It can be tricky to determine how hot is too hot for a workout, so make sure to constantly assess your body for signs of dehydration, fatigue and lightheadedness. Be cautious when working out in the heat, dress in lightweight clothing, and aim to exercise in the morning or evening when it’s cooler.”

