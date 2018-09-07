How and where to get your hands on 'wonky' veg

Support farmers and get your five-a-day with less than perfect produce.

Knobbly, misshapen or just plain ugly, so-called wonky veg is not the norm, according to supermarkets. In fact, until now, the big stores would have us believe that all carrots are 15cm long and perfectly straight, that aubergines are only slightly bulbous and always smooth, and that peppers never deviate from the traditional bell shape.

But as we know, in reality nature produces fruit and veg which might look a bit funny but tastes perfectly fine. And yet supermarkets generally abide by narrow aesthetic parameters, which has meant wonky, over-sized veg has long been ditched- (yes, actually binned! – in favour of their ‘regular’ and ‘normal’ shaped brethren. Shockingly, that often amounts to 20-40% of a crop being discarded.

However, as ethical, practical and environmental concerns increasingly become part of our grocery shopping consciousness, chucking out perfectly edible fruit and veg just because it looks a bit odd is making less and less sense for both consumers and stores.

Until all fruit and veg – however wonky – becomes readily available everywhere though, who is supporting the wonky veg movement? And how can you get involved? Here’s our guide:

Asda

On Thursdays 300 of Asda’s largest stores are delivered 20 5kg boxes of misshapen, yet seasonal veg. As part of their Beautiful on the Inside range, the odd looking parsnips, leeks, carrots etc are 30 per cent cheaper than their standard range.

Morrisons

In a bid to help reduce edible food waste, Morrisons sells £3 wonky fruit and veg boxes, and has a whole wonky range that changes depending on seasonality – you can find it all on shelves in store and online. Plus, their website features recipes for making the most of those wonky goodies.

Lidl

This summer Lidl began selling 5kg boxes of wonky veg for a bargainous £1.50, as part of the brand’s ‘Too Good to Waste’ trial. Here’s hoping they roll it out to all stores permanently.

Waitrose

Waitrose has its ‘A Little Less Than Perfect’ range of fruit and veg, which sits within its Essentials label. You can nab everything from cut-price ‘ugly’ strawberries to ‘not so pretty’ parsnips.

Wonkyvegboxes.co.uk

Outraged that “up to 40% of a crop of vegetables can go to waste because of the aesthetic requirements of supermarkets,” Wonky Veg Boxes rescues that surplus. They currently deliver boxes across Leicestershire, North Warwickshire, Coventry and Tamworth, with 10% of their produce going to local charities and foodbanks.

Oddbox

Offering wonky veg and ‘freaky fruit’ on their website, Oddbox buy produce from local farmers and markets, then distribute across South and West London. They even offer ‘work boxes’ packed with fruit for office staff to snack on.

Riverford

Riverford Organic Farmers’ veg is 100% organic and they pride themselves on the fact they “never discriminate against a wonky carrot or bendy cucumber”. Sadly they don’t deliver to everywhere in the country yet, but they’re not far off.

Homegrown

If all else fails, your local W.I. is guaranteed to offer whopping marrows and crooked carrots, or you can always grow your own…

© Press Association 2018