Great British Pub Awards: Here are the 6 of the best boozers in the UK

The nation's top drinking establishments have been awarded at the pub industry Oscars.

They’re a very British institution found on street corners, in historic buildings and along country lanes – thousands of pubs operate across the UK, and picking the best is a challenging task.

Last night, 20 of our nation’s top drinking establishments were honoured at the John Smith’s Great British Pub Awards – regarded as the pub industry Oscars.

Organised by trade title The Morning Advertiser, the ceremony honoured winners in categories ranging from Best Beer Pub to Best LGBTQ+ drinking hole.

Here’s what the judges had to say about some of the top winners…

1. John Smith’s Great British Pub of the Year 2018: The Red Lion and Sun, Highgate, London

The privately-owned public house boasts two beer gardens, wood-burning fires, a daily-changing menu, a great wine list and whisky galore, not to mention its exceptional food. The pub is also the winner of this year’s prestigious Best Wine Bar/Pub award.

2. Best Beer Bar/Pub: North Bar, Leeds

As well as offering some of the rarest beers in the UK, this much-loved bar was the first of its type to offer customers table service. They’re also known for their sell-out beer festivals, which link up with emerging breweries and suppliers. With a daily tap-list and in-house beer blog, it’s no surprise they’ve earned an award.

3. Best Family Pub:The Pen y Cae Inn, Brecon Beacons

Along with award-winning food and drink, The Pen y Cae Inn also features something you might not expect from a pub – a free micro zoo. From meerkats to Japanese cranes, the pub has become known for its furry on-site friends and is a playtime haven for young children, giving parents time to relax.

4. Best Food Pub: Freemasons Country Inn at Wiswell, Clitheroe, Lancashire

Quality ingredients combined with strong flavours characterise the menu at this cosy Lancashire pub. A seasonal based à la carte menu sits alongside the traditional pub classics. With strong connections to local butchers, it prides itself on fresh produce.

5. Best Inn: The Black Swan, Ravenstonedale, Cumbria

There are 16 rooms available at this riverside inn – along with three glamping tents in the spacious garden. The venue also offers a free night’s stay for anyone with a doctor’s referral as a way of “giving back” to the local community for those in need of a break.

6. Best LGBTQ+ Bar and Pub: Two Brewers, Clapham High Street, London

Home to larger than life drag acts such as Drag Idol, this pub is renowned for its high-end cabaret acts and epic street parties supporting a wide range of charities, including the Mild May HIV Hospice. It’s estimated to have raised around £50,000 for charities in the past 12 months.

