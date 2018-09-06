Read A Book Day: 8 short reads you might actually finish in a day

Ella Walker rounds up a collection of new and classic novels that you'll be able to whip through.

If you’re short on time, it’s easy to be put off reading any book that runs to more than 300 pages, let alone a 900-page classic (Anna Karenina and Middlemarch = no chance).

But today is Read A Book Day, so if ever we’re going to make an effort to get into a good book, it should be now.

Here are a few short reads that you could genuinely finish in one sitting…

1. Of Mice And Men by John Steinbeck

You probably already know the story, but reading Steinbeck’s prose as he marks out the menial lives of labourers Lenny and George, alongside their dreams of one day owning their own farm, where they can plant alfalfa, surpasses watching any adaptation – and will take around as long as watching the film version.

2. Normal People by Sally Rooney

Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year award-winner Sally Rooney’s second novel, the slim and sharply-paced Normal People, is a triumph and impossible not to devour in one go. It centres on the high-school friendship of Marianne and Connell, who come from the same small Irish town, but have very different backgrounds. The pair move together to study at Trinity College, learning to navigate each other, society and Dublin with varying degrees of success. With Rooney’s style and approach to dialogue quite exquisite, it’s a roller coaster that will break your heart, but also fill it with joy and hope.

3. Heartburn by Nora Ephron

Semi-autobiographical, this slip of a novel is hilarious, perceptive, silly, stuffed with recipes, and absolutely brilliant – as you would expect of Nora Ephron. Cookery writer Rachel is seven months pregnant when she discovers her husband, Mark, is having an affair with a woman with a nose like a thumb, and so ensues many a musing on how to win back Mark, and also, ruin him.

4. Lincoln In The Bardo by George Saunders

This Man Booker Prize-winning novel imagines a troupe of ghosts hovering beside President Abraham Lincoln as he visited the grave, and held the body of, his son, Willie. A mixture of quotes, dialogue, and book and essay extracts (real and imagined) rather than prose, it’s a swift but powerful read.

5. Women Talking by Miriam Toews

The latest novel from Miriam Toews just about hits the 200-page mark and imagines a series of conversations among the women of a Mennonite colony in Bolivia, as they decide whether to quit or stick with a community that expects them to forgive their attackers. It’s based on the experiences of women of the remote Manitoba Colony, who, over several years during the 2000s, were knocked out with animal anaesthetic and raped by a number of men in their community. Toews takes these real events and weaves a response in the form of the minutes of a meeting held in a barn, where the women plait one another’s hair, rage and riot, argue and sob, and try to find a way through the constraints of their lives. A searing, brutal and quite astounding read, you’ll race through it.

6. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

An absolute classic, you can delve into a 1920s summer on Long Island and enter Jay Gatsby’s spectacular world of parties, golfing, flash cars, dancing and subterfuge, only to emerge from the other side with time to spare.

7. Moonrise by Sarah Crossan

Sarah Crossan writes bold, affecting YA, and Moonrise doesn’t disappoint. Written in free verse, with sparse, spiky text, it tells of 17-year-old Joe, who swaps a track and field summer programme at home for the baking, skin-blistering heat of Texas, and a rented flat crawling with cockroaches. He’s visiting his brother Ed, who he hasn’t seen for a decade – because Ed’s on death row for allegedly killing a cop – and the date’s been set for his life to end. It’s a stark and distressing premise, but Crossan entwines the bleakness and pressure of impending loss and annihilation, with love and thoughtfulness, as well as poignant flashbacks to when the brothers weren’t separated by shackles and a Perspex wall. With few words on each page, you’re likely to finish it in under an hour, but it will stay with you for significantly longer.

8. Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo

Ayobami Adebayo’s sensitive, exposing novel is about the lies and false hopes we tell ourselves to stay sane, and the cataclysmic impact the decisions we make can have on the people we love. Framed by a funeral taking place in Nigeria in 2008, Stay With Me explores the expectation and custom that a marriage isn’t considered complete unless a couple bears children. Frayed by years of barrenness, Akin and Yejide struggle with their inability to conceive, an ongoing trauma exacerbated when interfering family members demand they make room for a fertile second wife. As man and (first) wife are riven by loss, resentment and jealousy, the Nigeria of the mid-Eighties and early Nineties politically liquefies around them. The scope and depth of Stay With Me is huge, and yet in page-number, it’s perfectly brief.

