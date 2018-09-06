3 stylish home decor trends for autumn - and maximalism is officially back

3 stylish home decor trends for autumn - and maximalism is officially back6th Sep 18 | Lifestyle
Designers have revealed their new decor schemes for autumn and winter. Gabrielle Fagan selects her three favourites.
Autumn is the time of year when nature changes it’s colours, and thanks to the new home collections, it’s easy to ring the changes indoors too.
Choose from sumptuous florals, a cool Nordic theme that celebrates easy, stylish comfort, or full-fat maximalism, with its emphasis on luxury and individuality.
Be inspired – whether it’s a total revamp or just a refresh with a few new accessories – so that your rooms are fashionably kitted out for the seasons to come…
Make magic with moody blooms
“Escape the everyday and saturate your home with glorious jewel tones this autumn. There are so many ways to use them – in Oriental, deco, and bold floral prints – I love that it all feels a bit fantasy,” enthuses Lois Vincent, home designer at House of Fraser.
“You can up the glamour quota by mixing in a few gilded accessories; after all, who doesn’t need a flamingo candlestick in their life?”
DECOR TIP: Rich plum and berry shades are the perfect autumnal palette for a cosy feel. If you don’t want to go full-on floral, choose dusky pink and warm neutrals for a backdrop and then layer up with petal-rich accessories, from throws to bed linen.
Conjure calm chic spaces
“Simple, minimal and layered – soft crafted neutrals and materials are set against stripped back rustic woods for this calm, tranquil look,” says Karen Thomas, head of design for Home at Marks & Spencer.
“This palette of ‘Calming Neutrals’ is inspired by the change in seasons, and evokes a restful and relaxing feel for the home. As we move into autumn, we celebrate the urge to nest and stay indoors.
“Layer soft knits and textures for a casual lived-in feel, and use clean lines and smooth surfaces of cool marble and craft glazes to accessorise your living space.”
DECOR TIP: If you’re reworking your entire living space, keep to a palette of pale grey, wood and white for walls, floor and furniture. Declutter to create a pared-back base, and if you want to warm the scheme, add accents of yellow or green in accessories or plants.
Decorate to the max
“We expect maximalism to be one of the breakthrough looks for autumn and winter, and we’re already seeing people investing in bold, bright pieces for their homes,” says Fionnuala Johnston, senior designer at John Lewis.
“Maximalism is not necessarily about overcrowding a space, but choosing to be bold by showcasing your own unique style in a creative way.
“Carefully considered mixing and matching of colours, prints and textures is key to achieving the look, and it’s the perfect opportunity to layer designs and blend references.
“A good example would be combining a contemporary drinks trolley with tropical, vintage wallpaper, for a refined glamour that celebrates old and new style.”
Designer Abigail Ahern has embraced the luxe look and made it her own, with her richly designed animal-inspired Edition homeware for Debenhams. Our favourites include the Lizard Cushion, £45; Table Light, £80; Bison Planter, £14; Highland Cow Wall Art, £35; Lantern, £24, and Honeycomb Sideboard £760 (range available from late September).
DECOR TIP: Floor-to-ceiling curtains and reflective surfaces, such as mirrored glass and metalllics, contribute to the luxe look and create an atmosphere of elegance. A successful home will reflect your personality and taste and contain pieces that make you smile – don’t be afraid to experiment.
