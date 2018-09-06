3 stylish home decor trends for autumn - and maximalism is officially back

Designers have revealed their new decor schemes for autumn and winter. Gabrielle Fagan selects her three favourites.

Autumn is the time of year when nature changes it’s colours, and thanks to the new home collections, it’s easy to ring the changes indoors too.

Choose from sumptuous florals, a cool Nordic theme that celebrates easy, stylish comfort, or full-fat maximalism, with its emphasis on luxury and individuality.

Be inspired – whether it’s a total revamp or just a refresh with a few new accessories – so that your rooms are fashionably kitted out for the seasons to come…

Make magic with moody blooms

Biba Collection: Pink Facet Vase, £35; Camilla Print Pillowcase – Pair, £35; Deva Print Pillowcase – Pair, £35; Erica Cherry Blossom Velvet Pillowcase – Pair, £40, and Double Duvet Cover, £90; Isaac Floral Cushion, £20; Giselle Rectangle Black Cushion, £20; Vivien Cherry Blossom Pink Sateen Cushion, £30; Art Deco Embroidered Diamond Cushion, £35; Signature Logo Embroidery Pillowcase – Pair, £45, House of Fraser (House of Fraser/PA)

“Escape the everyday and saturate your home with glorious jewel tones this autumn. There are so many ways to use them – in Oriental, deco, and bold floral prints – I love that it all feels a bit fantasy,” enthuses Lois Vincent, home designer at House of Fraser.

“You can up the glamour quota by mixing in a few gilded accessories; after all, who doesn’t need a flamingo candlestick in their life?”

(L-R) Star by Julien Macdonald Multi-coloured ‘Winter Bloom’ Floral Photo Frame, £18, Debenhams; Embroidered Nakshi Chair With Pink Crushed Velvet Seat, currently reduced from £895 to £850, Ian Snow; Delilah Bloom Duvet Cover Set – Double, currently reduced from £49 to £45, Very; Velvet Statement Floral Square Cushion, £22.50, Marks & Spencer (Debenhams/Ian Snow/Very/Marks & Spencer/PA)

DECOR TIP: Rich plum and berry shades are the perfect autumnal palette for a cosy feel. If you don’t want to go full-on floral, choose dusky pink and warm neutrals for a backdrop and then layer up with petal-rich accessories, from throws to bed linen.

Conjure calm chic spaces

Riley Compact Sofa in Alle – Silver, £499, and Riley Armchair, £299; Whitstable Coffee Table, £149; Maggie Pendant Light, £69 (available late September); Oversized Crescent Chevron Cushion, £19.50; Agate Sequin Cushion, £39.50; Opulent Bird Jacquard Cusion, £17.50; Oversized Velvet Feather Print Cushion, £25; Printed Cotton Geometric Rug and Striped Cotton Rug, from £15.60-£23.60 each, Marks & Spencer (Marks & Spencer/PA)

“Simple, minimal and layered – soft crafted neutrals and materials are set against stripped back rustic woods for this calm, tranquil look,” says Karen Thomas, head of design for Home at Marks & Spencer.

“This palette of ‘Calming Neutrals’ is inspired by the change in seasons, and evokes a restful and relaxing feel for the home. As we move into autumn, we celebrate the urge to nest and stay indoors.

“Layer soft knits and textures for a casual lived-in feel, and use clean lines and smooth surfaces of cool marble and craft glazes to accessorise your living space.”

(L-R) Marl Pom Pom Throw, £30, Next; Magnus 2 Seater Sofa – Wool Touch Fabric in Dark Grey, £599, Cult Furniture; Home Collection Grey Sheepskin Cushion, £45, Debenhams; Baltimore Low Stool – Velvet Uphostered in Charcoal Grey, £79, Cult Furniture (Next/Cult Furniture/Debenhams/PA)

DECOR TIP: If you’re reworking your entire living space, keep to a palette of pale grey, wood and white for walls, floor and furniture. Declutter to create a pared-back base, and if you want to warm the scheme, add accents of yellow or green in accessories or plants.

Decorate to the max

Meghan Fluted Back Velvet Armchair – Harriet Rose, £749; Melena Large Side Table – Cream, £150; Sassari Geo Rug, £495; Crumble 3 Seater Sofa by Loaf at John Lewis in Clever Velvet Spiced Orange, £2049; Ada 3 Pendant Ceiling Light, £210, John Lewis (John Lewis/PA)

“We expect maximalism to be one of the breakthrough looks for autumn and winter, and we’re already seeing people investing in bold, bright pieces for their homes,” says Fionnuala Johnston, senior designer at John Lewis.

“Maximalism is not necessarily about overcrowding a space, but choosing to be bold by showcasing your own unique style in a creative way.

“Carefully considered mixing and matching of colours, prints and textures is key to achieving the look, and it’s the perfect opportunity to layer designs and blend references.

“A good example would be combining a contemporary drinks trolley with tropical, vintage wallpaper, for a refined glamour that celebrates old and new style.”

Designer Abigail Ahern has embraced the luxe look and made it her own, with her richly designed animal-inspired Edition homeware for Debenhams. Our favourites include the Lizard Cushion, £45; Table Light, £80; Bison Planter, £14; Highland Cow Wall Art, £35; Lantern, £24, and Honeycomb Sideboard £760 (range available from late September).

(L-R) Conway Arc Brass Table Lamp with White Marble Base, £69, Cult Furniture; Effie Armchair – Velvet Upholstery in Blossom Pink, £449, Cult Furniture; Hubsch Side Table – Green Marble with Black Metal Frame, £180, Viva Lagoon; Triangles Cushion, £35, Lush Designs (Cult Furniture/Viva Lagoon/Lush Designs/PA)



DECOR TIP: Floor-to-ceiling curtains and reflective surfaces, such as mirrored glass and metalllics, contribute to the luxe look and create an atmosphere of elegance. A successful home will reflect your personality and taste and contain pieces that make you smile – don’t be afraid to experiment.

