7 ways to make the most of the last of the summer's apricots

The sunny little fruits are ripe and ready for scoffing.

Apricot season draws to a close this month, so what should you do with these soft orange stone fruits while they’re still good for eating?

Here are a few ideas…

1. Bake them

Baking apricots brings out their sweetness (Tara Fisher/PA)

Annie Rigg’s recipe for vanilla and thyme baked apricots (serves 3–4), from Summer Berries & Autumn Fruits, published by Kyle Books (£19.99) is a perfect pudding. Serve it warm with chilled double cream.

Ingredients:

10–12 ripe apricots, stoned and halved

4 strips of unwaxed lemon peel

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 vanilla pod, halved lengthways

3 sprigs of thyme

2–3tbsp clear honey

2tbsp of cold water

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190ºC/gas mark 5. Arrange the fruit, cut-side up, in a single layer in a ceramic ovenproof dish. Tuck the lemon peel in amongst the fruit and drizzle over the lemon juice, then nestle the vanilla halves and the thyme sprigs around the apricots. Finally, drizzle over the honey and cold water. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 20–25 minutes until tender, basting the apricots with the resulting juices halfway through cooking.

2. Wrap them in bacon

Applewood Smoked Bacon Wrapped Chicken and Apricot A post shared by Vestals Catering (@vestalscatering) on Oct 5, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

If you’ve grown bored of chicken and veggie skewers, swap them out for apricots in bacon. Halve and stone the apricots before wrapping them in a rasher of streaky bacon, slide onto skewers and grill on both sides until slightly charred and caramelized.

3. Macerate them

Macerating fruit is really straightforward. Pop your cut fruit (in this case, apricots) in a bowl and sprinkle with sugar, then leave at room temperature to rest, for around 30 minutes. The sugar will draw out the apricots’ natural juices, leaving you with a sweet sticky syrup. Add some ice-cream and you’re done.

4. Make apricot jam

Homemade apricot jam with butter, smeared on baguette? You can’t beat it. Bring 1kg of fresh apricots – halved and minus their stones – to the boil in a jam pan, with a juiced lemon and half a pint of water, before adding 1kg caster sugar. Return to the boil for 15 minutes, and when a spoonful of the jam mixture forms a skin when dropped on a chilled saucer (push it with a finger to check), it’s reached setting point. Ladle into sterilised jam jars and eat on toast, or use as a condiment for meat.

5. Throw them in a salad

Couscous and apricots are the best of friends. They work together whether you need a quick and fruity lunch, or a light side to go with a Middle Eastern tagine or meaty stew (or any meal involving lamb). Chuck in some bright green veggies and you’re good to go.

6. Poach them

A post shared by Esters (@estersn16) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

To poach apricots, all you need is a big pan of water, some sugar, and a handful of suitable flavourings (orange blossom, citrus peel, elderflower, rosewater, bay leaves, cardamom and vanilla all work well), then simmer for around 15 minutes, until the apricots are soft but still hold their shape. Serve with yoghurt for breakfast, on toasted sourdough with goat’s cheese for brunch, or with cream and meringue for dessert.

7. Pop them in a cake

Instead of plumping for reliable old lemon drizzle, try the apricot, lavender and walnut cake by Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi, from his cookbook Plenty More. The fruits are halved and then baked into the top of the nutty cake, going gooey and caramelized in the heat of the oven.

