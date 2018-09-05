Can eating activated charcoal make your contraceptive pill less effective?

We ask the experts if there are any dangers behind the trendy ingredient.

The obsession for activated charcoal doesn’t seem to be abating, with our Instagram feeds still showing a healthy amount of people eating black ice creams and other inky foodstuffs.

However, the fad ingredient isn’t without its controversies. Back in June it was banned in New York with the Department of Health deeming it an “adulterated food” – ie. things that are impure, unwholesome and possibly unsafe.

But what dangers could activated charcoal actually hold? There’s a suggestion that it could render oral contraceptives ineffective, so we asked an expert to get to the bottom of it.

What is activated charcoal?

It’s a dark black powder made by materials such as coconut shells, coal or sawdust being processed at high temperatures, meaning it’s more porous than your normal charcoal. It’s often lauded as having ‘detoxifying’ properties, but in reality the dose in something like an ice cream will be so small it won’t make much of a difference to your body (so sorry, chances are it won’t cure that hangover).

It’s occasionally used in hospitals to treat cases of poisonings because it can bind with drugs and toxins in the gut, which a 2015 study said will help in “reducing their systemic absorption”.

What effect could it have on your contraceptives?

little PSA for people who like activated charcoal products but are on the contraceptive pill: activated charcoal can mess with the effects of the pill (along with other medications). be careful when using it. — ash 🍹 (@ashwtm) July 28, 2018

Activated charcoal is often lauded for being able to absorb harmful toxins and pass them out your system – but unfortunately it’s not that discerning and also absorbs the good stuff in your body, whether it’s vitamins or medication you’ve taken.

Nutritional therapist at London Gynaecology Laura Southern says: “Activated charcoal is a class of supplements called ‘adsorbents’ which in very simple terms help to trap toxins and excrete them from the body.”

She explains: “Theoretically it could hinder effectiveness of birth control pills,” or indeed, any kind of medication you’ve taken. It’s worth noting this only applies to oral contraceptives like the pill – other methods like the implant or coil won’t be affected by eating activated charcoal, as they send the necessary hormones straight into your bloodstream and aren’t ingested.

What can you do about this?

Southern notes that no clinical trials have been done to prove activated charcoal can render the pill less effective, but it’s always better to be careful. She advises: “Because it can absorb and effect everything in your stomach the advice is often to take the two at least two hours apart.”

It’s better to be safe than sorry, but it sounds unlikely that one goth ice cream or latte will mess with your medication too much – just be careful to not go too OTT on the charcoal.

Even though having a snack with an ultra trendy ingredient is largely harmless, you should also be aware of some of the other side effects – activated charcoal is also said to slow down your bowels and cause constipation.

