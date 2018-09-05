Ready and ripe for the picking: 7 top drops to freshen up the wine rack as summer draws to an end

With the start of the ‘crush’ and grape harvests in some parts of Europe already in full swing thanks to the summer heatwave – winemakers are expecting 2018 to be a great vintage – there couldn’t be a better time to think about ‘wine o’clock’ closer to home, and which grapes should be lining your basket.

After all, no one wants to be sipping and dining with the same old same (lovely as they were) all the time, when you can take a peak inside the cellar door and discover new wines beautifully ripe for the picking – along with some old favourites that deserve our attention now the sun is setting on summer.

(Thinkstock/PA)

To bring some New and Old World charm to the wine rack, make room for some bargains, lush labels and a first-class vintage (or two). Here’s a satisfying array of styles to chime with the bumper crop…

1. Tesco Côtes de Gascogne Blanc 2017, Southwest France (£5, Tesco)

(Tesco/PA)

It’s easy to skip past an everyday bottle of plonk, especially when you’ve been pulling pink since the first day of spring. Well now is the time to wave goodbye to rosé (unless it’s super special), and say hello to this fresh, crisp white – a blend of colombard and ugni blanc, local grapes in the style of sauvignon blanc – that’s surprisingly drinkable, with its fruity, citrusy edginess, squeeze of grapefruit and refreshing, racy finish.

2. Marks & Spencer Grillo 2017, Italy (currently reduced from £7 to £6 until October 1, Marks & Spencer stores)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

September signals shellfish for seafood lovers -and what could be nicer with your spaghetti linguine than a super Sicilian that’s not only deliciously refreshing, but brings a drop of Mediterranean sunshine to the table? The grillo grape gives this wine honeyed aromas of lemon, lime and dried herbs, which gather momentum as they glide along on the smooth, creamy palate, with well-balanced acidity and a delightful, spicy note on the finish.

3. Grey Slate Dr L, Private Reserve Riesling 2017, Mosel, Germany (£9.99, Waitrose)

(Waitrose/PA)

Lots of fruity fun here, especially appealing if you’re holding on to an Indian summer. A versatile and food-friendly, off-dry Riesling that’s exceptionally fresh, pure and moreish, with alluring aromas of wet stone fruits and vibrant, up-front flavours of ripe white peaches, pineapple and orchard fruits, ending with a lively, juicy finish. A must with all your spicy Asian cuisine and Thai curries.

4. Root 1 Carmenere 2016, Chile (£6, Morrisons)

(Ventisquero/PA)

Having spent the summer firing up the BBQ and mastering those marinades, why stop now when you can bag this cheerful, flavoursome, smoky red? One for sipping in the early autumn sunshine, scents of vanilla and smoke are framed by deep blackberry and cassis, with overtones of warm spice and black pepper. A great buy for the price; the plummy, black fruits are the perfect pairing with burgers, chilli and all the sides.

5. Col di Sasso Sangiovese Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, Banfi, Tuscany, Italy (£12.50, WeaversWines.com)

(Banfi/PA)

A postcard from the rolling hills of Tuscany, this deep ruby red brings together the best of both worlds, with the floral, violet character of the sangiovese grape bolstered by the fullness and roundness of cabernet sauvignon (70%). A gorgeously drinkable medley of velvety raspberry fruit, with traces of plums and spice lifted by some cranberry freshness on the finish, it needs time in the glass for the flavours to really shine before diving into a rich spaghetti bolognese.

6. Château La Clarière Laithwaite 2016, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux AOC, France (£24, Laithwaites)

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

With six gold awards at the last count, this is a showstopper of a Bordeaux from the exceptional 2016 vintage – and will live up to your expectations at this price level. Supremely elegant and approachable now, who’s to say how opulent it will taste in a few years’ time, if you have the patience of a cellar master? Merlot dominant from the Right Bank, best value Côtes de Castillon, it’s a beautifully orchestrated song sheet of silky blackberry, cassis, rich berry fruits, florals, vanilla and spice.

7. Harvey Nichols Wine Concierge September Edit – Six Bottle Collection, £120, Harvey Nichols

(Harvey Nichols/PA)

An open invitation to prêt-a-party with your own in-house sommelier, Harvey Nic’s has done all the hard work for you and hand-picked six sexy wines to style up the wine rack (including Roc De Belame Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Côtes De Gascogne, France; Produttori Del Barbaresco Langhe Nebbiolo 2016, Piedmont, Italy, and Herdade Do Portocarro Autocarro No 27 2015, Setúbal, Portugal). Fashioned from around the world, this handy carry case ticks all the right boxes. Oh, and just in case you’re not ready to relinquish rosé quite yet, there’s a stunning bottle of Provençal pink from Saint Tropez for good measure. Ta-da!

© Press Association 2018