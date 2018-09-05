How to make Deliciously Ella's five-bean chilli and cornbread

“This has been one of our most requested recipes. I can’t begin to

count the number of emails I’ve had asking for it, so I’m really excited to

finally share it with you,” says Ella Mills of Deliciously Ella.

“Both the chilli and the corn bread are surprisingly easy to make and they taste so incredibly good! The chilli is really hearty, and I love the texture combination of the beans in the chilli and the crispy crust of the golden corn bread.”

Ingredients:

(Chilli serves 4, cornbread serves 10)

For the corn bread:

750g drained tinned sweetcorn

450ml almond milk

150ml sunflower, rapeseed or vegetable oil

1tbsp apple cider vinegar

25g coriander, chopped

1 x 400g tin of black beans, drained and rinsed

2 red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

1tbsp sea salt flakes

Pinch of pepper

For the dry ingredients:

60g plain flour (we use a gluten-free one)

30g rice flour

400g polenta

1tbsp corn flour

1tsp baking powder

2tsp bicarbonate of soda

For the chilli:

Olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 red chilli, deseeded and chopped

1tsp dried rosemary

1tsp dried thyme

3tbsp tomato puree

2 x 400g tins of mixed beans

1 x 400g tin of tomatoes

1tbsp maple syrup

To serve:

2 red chillies, sliced

Handful of sliced spring onions

Method:

1. Start by making the corn bread. Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan 180°C). Line a deep 35 x 25cm baking tin with baking parchment. Place three-quarters of the sweetcorn in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Once smooth, mix together with the rest of the whole sweetcorn kernels.

2. Place all the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir well. Once mixed, add the almond milk, oil and apple cider vinegar and give everything another really good stir until well combined. Next, add the coriander, black beans, chilli, salt, pepper and sweetcorn, giving it all one final mix.

3. Once the mixture has come together, pour into the lined baking tin and bake in the oven for 50–55 minutes until golden and cooked through. To test if it is cooked, insert a knife into the corn bread, it should come out clean. If not, place back in the oven for five more minutes to cook through.

4. While the corn bread is baking, prepare the chilli. Place a large saucepan over a medium heat and add a drizzle of olive oil, the onion, celery, garlic and a pinch of salt and cook until soft, about five to 10 minutes.

5. Now add the chilli, rosemary, thyme and tomato puree and cook for another five minutes. Add the beans, tomatoes, 150ml water, maple syrup and some pepper and bring to the boil, then lower the heat and leave to simmer for 25–30 minutes, at which point it should have a thick consistency.

6. When you are ready to serve, sprinkle the chillies and spring onion over the top and enjoy with the corn bread.

Deliciously Ella The Plant-Based Cookbook by Ella Mills, photography by Nassima Rothacker, is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Available now.

