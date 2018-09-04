Yakult shares are booming due to a new Netflix film - what is it and what are the benefits?

It’s being dubbed the best new rom-com to hit screens for some time, but the release of Netflix film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the novel by Jenny Han, is doing good things for Yakult too.

In the film, the characters are big fans of what they call a ‘Korean yogurt smoothie’ from a bottle with a shiny red top – and it’s obviously Yakult.

The company’s shares have shot up 2.6% since the film began airing on August 17, according to Bloomberg, and industry experts are putting it down to the impact of product placement.

But what is Yakult?

For starters, it’s not Korean. It was created and launched by Japanese scientist Minoru Shirota in 1935, who believed that a “healthy intestine leads to a long life”.

It’s not a smoothie either. In fact, it’s a probiotic meaning it contains live bacteria and yeasts, and is made by fermenting a combination of skimmed milk with an exclusive-to-Yakult strain of the bacterium, Lactobacillus casei Shirota (LcS), after the microbiologist who created it .

The yoghurt-y drink tends to come in shapely 65ml bottles (with those instantly recognisable red tops) and the LcS (more than 6.5billion in each bottle) are designed to help prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, mainly in the small intestine, and boost the amount of beneficial bacteria in your digestive system.

Because of #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore I remember that I didn’t drink #yakult lately. Now it’s time to have some 🤣😋 pic.twitter.com/ogs18buooV — Aisyah Basalamah (@aisyahbslmh) September 4, 2018

Is it actually good for you?

The NHS notes that “probiotics are thought to help restore the natural balance of bacteria in your gut (including your stomach and intestines) when it’s been disrupted by an illness or treatment,” but adds: “Probiotics may be helpful in some cases, but there’s little evidence to support many health claims made about them.” For instance, companies cannot claim that probiotics “boost your immune system” due to a ruling by the European Food Standards Agency.

There are also questions around whether probiotic products contain enough bacteria to have an effect, and if the bacteria are even able to survive long enough to actually reach your gut. However, many people still swear by them, and if you’re of a healthy disposition, they’re not thought to do any harm – and in fact are said to help the body tackle cases of diarrhoea and reduce the symtoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

According to Yakult’s website, more than 30 million people around the world, knock back Yakult every day, so there’s some confusion on Twitter over the fact that until now, many people hadn’t heard of it…

so… people really haven't heard of yakult before to all the boys i've loved before?????? — pao // thank you miyu 💕 (@iizonee) September 4, 2018

the fact that some people don’t know what yakult is makes me sad like where have yall been — ya hoe ella (@highkeysuga) September 4, 2018

wait people just now discovering what yakult is — 𝗄𝗒 ♡𝗌 𝖿𝖾𝗅𝗂𝗑 (@gskzend) September 4, 2018

Some are bemused that Yakult is all of a sudden ‘on trend’…

I remember being made fun of for drinking yakult at school and now because of a netflix movie it’s suddenly cool now pffffff — Aprilyn Cunanan 🐑 (@sheeprilyn) September 4, 2018

While others are keen to continue the education…

Y'all love Yakult now? Keep up the Asian representation, we've got more cool stuff to show off pic.twitter.com/xTWAivHnER — Clarisse (@ClarisseLegit) September 4, 2018

