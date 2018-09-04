A new 'pod hopping' experience lets you sleep in all-glass rooms in the wilderness in New Zealand

Spend seven nights in seven different all-glass eco 'pods' in the middle of nowhere.

Just imagine waking up to the sound of birds and nothing else, with uninterrupted blue sky above and 360 degree views of the landscape around you. If you also like the idea of total solitude, deep in the wilderness, then a new travel experience launched in New Zealand might be for you.

Seven eco-friendly, all-glass hotel rooms are dotted around in isolated, secret locations in the Canterbury region of New Zealand’s South Island. Each ‘PurePod‘ has a spectacular view of a different landscape – and the idea is that the glass walls, ceiling and floor make guests feel completely immersed in the environment around them.

The pods are located away from any roads, houses or connection to the outside world, and there’s a 25 minute walk to each luxury pod after you’ve parked your car, so you’re guaranteed to feel like you’re in your own little bubble. Each structure is built a few feet off the ground so, with the grass growing beneath your feet, views all around and the stars above, you’re completely surrounded by nature.

Adding to the off-the-grid feeling is the fact each pod runs on solar power and uses filtered rainwater. That doesn’t mean they aren’t luxurious though – there’s underfloor heating and a powerful solar shower.

Travel company New Zealand In Depth are offering week-long itineraries so you can sleep in each, as a unique way to experience the area.

Each location is totally different. One pod is 90 minutes north-east of Christchurch, perched high on the coastline, with sweeping sea views (and amazing sunrises), another has views of a winery and the Waipara Valley, while a third is perched near the Kahutara River, with views of the Seaward Kaikoura mountain range.

“Pod hopping is a great way to experience and immerse yourself in the backcountry of New Zealand. As you float over and look out onto the tussock hills, coast and farmland, guests will be able to hop from one spectacular view to another,” says Paul Carberry from New Zealand In Depth. “Although a single night in any of the PurePod rooms is a wonderful experience, each have their own unique character and setting, giving each one a different feel – so combining them gives the opportunity to engage with a number of environments.”

You can stay in the rooms throughout the year (a crisp winter morning would be beautiful though). During a clear night guests can sleep under the stars; but even if it’s a stormy night, you’ll be tucked up safe and warm inside the glass pod watching nature do its thing.

The new eight-day, seven-night PurePod hopping itinerary from New Zealand In Depth costs from £1,700 per person, not including flights. It includes transfers, accommodation in all seven PurePod rooms including dinner, bed and breakfast (meals are pre-ordered and delivered, and some involve the guests barbequing), on a twin share basis, and car hire. Itineraries can be tailor made.



For more information or to book call +44 (0) 1298 74040 or email explore@newzealand-indepth.co.uk.

