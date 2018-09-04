This is how NOT to open a bottle of champagne

With critics citing this year's champagne harvest as "exceptional," you need to know your bottle opening dos from your don'ts, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

It takes a skilled grip to open a bottle of champagne. Unlike wine, there are no tools of the trade, no go-to professional corkscrew or fool-proof gadget so you don’t botch it.

Nope, when it comes to sparkling wine the pressure is firmly on the person handling the bottle. And what we want to hear is a graceful hiss rather than a loud pop, the latter of which unfortunately leads to a gush of foam, spilt bubbles and disappointment – especially when those precious bubbles usually mark a special occasion and don’t come cheap.

With an “exceptional” harvets on the cards, here’s how to ensure you get the bottle popping right…

1. Don’t serve it warm

Make sure the bottle is perfectly chilled before you even attempt to open it. The ideal temperature for serving champagne is 8-10°C. If it isn’t cold enough, the pressure inside the bottle will cause the cork to explode and leave your friends diving for cover.

2. Don’t rely on the tab to open the foil

Champagne producers want to make life easy for us, but sometimes the tab on the foil doesn’t pull back and gets messy when you try to peel it off. Instead, reach for back-up and use a blade to remove the foil covering the cork, to create a clean line.

3. Don’t take the wire cage off

Safety comes first. The cage keeps the cork in place, so it’s important to keep your thumb on it while you loosen the cage but don’t remove it. From the moment the cage is released, there’s always the chance the cork could go flying, so don’t point the bottle at anyone and keep it at a 45-degree angle.

4. Don’t twist the cork, twist the bottle

Once the cage is loosened, with one hand on the cork and the other firmly on the bottle, start to rotate the base of the bottle while keeping a tight hold on the cork and cage. Keep twisting until the cork starts to ease out gently with the bottle pressure. The slower the cork is released, the more gentle the hissing sound.

5. Don’t wave the bottle in the air

Once you’ve popped the cork, keep the bottle at a 45-degree angle for a couple of seconds so the fizz doesn’t spray all over the place (save the theatrics for the winners’ podium) and then slowly pour it.

6. Don’t serve it in a flute

An elegant crystal flute may look the part, but any sommelier will tell you sparkling wine tastes better in a white wine glass. The aromas and flavours are far more expressive when you sip from a thin-rimmed glass that’s rounded in the middle, rather than a narrow flute which inhibits the nose and structure of the wine.

