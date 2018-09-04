Ask a counsellor: 'How can I get my husband back?'

The problem…

“I began a trial separation from my husband three months ago. We had been drifting apart for some time. We both have busy jobs and our downtime was usually spent with other people, as we have almost no interests in common.

“Any time that we did spend together usually triggered arguments, so he moved back in with his sister. We seem to be getting along better now and usually have a coffee or meal together most days, and we’ve also slept together occasionally.

“He seems more relaxed and I realise that I miss him and want us to get back together, but he doesn’t want to try a reconciliation. I’m worried that no matter what I do, our marriage really is over.”

Fiona says…

“I know you are worried by this development, but I think it’s too soon to assume your marriage is over, because, in a sense, you haven’t really had a trial separation.

“You may have spent a little less time together, but you did continue to meet up most days and slept together. How is this significantly different to when you were together?

“This might explain your husband’s reluctance. He hasn’t really had a chance to miss you and so has little incentive to make any changes. He also has yet to experience the real consequences of a separation and what he stands to lose.

“So, while you desperately want to see more of him, perhaps the better approach is keeping your distance for a while, and certainly not having regular sex with him.

“Some guidance from a Relate counsellor would certainly help you to think this through and implement it. You can then talk this through with your husband or, better yet, get him to attend some sessions with you.

We often think of being ‘grown up’ in relationships in terms of milestones – moving in, marriage and so on. But really, the important stuff is how you talk to each other, how you resolve conflict, how willing you are to discuss your feelings. pic.twitter.com/ZDgdgip0cD — Relate (@Relate_charity) August 24, 2018

“At the very least, a genuine trial separation should include an agreement on how long it should last, boundaries to behaviour and how often you should meet up to discuss progress.

“I know this might seem like a risky strategy, but unless there is some sense of jeopardy for your husband, I think he is less likely to consider a reconciliation.

“Meanwhile, please consider developing some new interests outside of your husband and marriage. It will take your mind away from fretting and let your husband see that your life does not revolve solely around him.

“I repeat, I am not suggesting that your marriage is over but, should the worst happen, you’ll be better prepared to cope with the fallout if there are new friends and interests in your life.”

