Back to school: 5 books that really should be included in the curriculum

Diversifying the offerings could do much to help marginalised teens feel less alone.

The literary canon is overwhelmingly white and male. This isn’t to say there aren’t other brilliant voices out there – there’s just been something of an historical oversight when it comes to women and writers of colour.

We’re not trying to denigrate the old classics, many of which are well worth studying. However, there’s no denying that our school curriculums – which tend to reflect the canon – are somewhat limiting. Even though progress is slowly being made, with LGBTQ+ voices like Jeanette Winterson and black writers like Maya Angelou, and her autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, being included, there’s still a long way to go.

English Literature classes that don’t include a diverse enough range can be hugely damaging. It’s got to be tough on children who rarely study anything they can relate to, and is a missed opportunity for others to learn about experiences different to their own.

With the new school year starting soon, here are our suggestions for what GCSE and A Level students should be studying alongside Shakespeare and Dickens.

1. Blues for Mister Charlie by James Baldwin

Why James Baldwin isn’t required reading for everyone is beyond us. If you want a keen insight into the impact of race, sex and class on lives in mid-20th century America, look no further than his prose, essays and plays.

Blues for Mister Charlie is a play loosely based on the murder of Emmett Till – the teenage African-American who was accused of offending a white woman in mid-1950s Mississipi and subsequently lynched. The play itself is meticulously crafted, with scenes alternating between the African-American and white communities.

Not only is it a look into the blatant racism in the South before the Civil Rights Movement, but also an examination of the role of Christianity and morality during such a time. It’s a brilliant example of the sheer nuance in Baldwin’s writing.

2. Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Not only do the authors need to diversify, but so do the formats. At school, literature is split into prose, poetry and plays – and yet that’s not everything worthy of your attention. Even though graphic novels have historically been looked down on in the literary world, this is slowly changing and this year a graphic novel was included the Man Booker prize longlist for the first time – Nick Drnaso’s Sabrina.

Marjane Satrapi’s autobiography Persepolis would be an excellent addition to the curriculum. Not only would it expose students to forms of literature outside of the norm, but it’s also an incredibly powerful book.

Satrapi draws on her own experiences for Persepolis; of growing up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution and its immediate aftermath. It’s a glimpse into the politics of the time, what it was like for women and a personal account of growing up in such an environment.

3. Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

If schools are struggling to get students interested in the curriculum, it’s not a bad idea to include Beyoncé-approved writers. One of these is Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the Nigerian writer who’s essay We Should All Be Feminists appears in the song Flawless.

It’s also a springboard into a truly great writer’s work. Americanah is a bildungsroman following the life of Ifemelu, who emigrates from Nigeria to the US for university.

Studying Americanah will get students thinking about race in a way few other books on the curriculum do – when Ife moves from Nigeria to America she experiences racism for the first time, making for a particularly fresh and insightful perspective. Adichie’s prose is beautifully crafted – she seamlessly moves between perspectives (we also see how her teenage boyfriend Obinze fares as an illegal immigrant in the UK), and uses forms like blog posts to inject humour and insight into the novel.

4. Assata: An Autobiography by Assata Shakur

Autobiographies are rarely included in English Literature – you’re far more likely to study them in a history class. However, there’s a huge value to studying the form and its confessional nature.

Not only is Assata Shakur’s autobiography an important insight into the time of the Black Panthers, police brutality and the struggle for equality, but also Shakur’s style is just as moving and raw as it is informative. She makes some brilliant points about black culture, and her unique style is worth analysis – such as her consistent spelling of America with a ‘k’ instead of a ‘c’.

The book covers Shakur’s life, particularly centring around her bogus criminal charge and time in prison.

5. Stuff Happens by David Hare

David Hare is a prolific English playwright (Matt Crossick/PA)

Most of us studied war-related literature at some point at school, whether it was Wilfred Owen’s poetry or Regeneration by Pat Barker. But what about texts relating to modern warfare?

Stuff Happens by David Hare tells of the events leading up to the 2003 Iraq War, using real speeches and texts with fictionalised dialogue as well. The fact that so many different perspectives are shown – both for and against the conflict – makes it ripe for analysis.

The play was originally shown in 2004, and the National Theatre put on another run in 2016 to coincide with the publication of the Chilcot report, showing it’s just as relevant now as it was in the early 2000s.

© Press Association 2018