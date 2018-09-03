What you need to know about the big winners from the Great Taste Awards 2018

The artisan producers making a name for themselves on the food scene.

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, last night celebrated the best food and drink producers from around the UK and Ireland.

Considered the ‘Oscars’ of the culinary world when it comes to producers, here are some of the Golden Forks (aka the ‘big’ winners) to look into…

Contribution to Fine Food: Charles Campion

A new special #GreatTasteAwards #GoldenFork for Contribution to Fine Food goes to Charles Campion to recognise his knowledge & dedication to small food producers with integrity pic.twitter.com/dtmLI3M85G — Guild of Fine Food (@guildoffinefood) September 2, 2018

Food critic Charles Campion (who’s written for The Times and regularly pops up on MasterChef) was awarded for his ongoing support and lifting up of small producers.

Producer of the Year: Wessex Mill

So delighted for @WessexMill who’ve won @guildoffinefood producer of the year – they’re so delighted to win. And wonderful to recognise a truly successful family firm that’s been going for six generations! — FelicityEats (@FelicitySpector) September 2, 2018

Family run Wessex Mill in Oxfordshire sells flour milled from locally grown wheat – they even put the farmers’ names on the bags. They also use a traditional roller milling process, and you can buy frozen portions of their mother sourdough starter to begin baking your own bread.

Small Artisan Producer: Tea Shirt Tailored Refreshments

Tea Shirt Tailored Refreshments offer a personalised loose leaf tea subscription service, and their flavours are far more nuanced than your average English Breakfast. Check out their strawberry and lychee, masala chai, chocolate cloud and mao feng blends (and opt for the zero-waste packaging).

Best Imported Food: Mount Mayon Nuts for their Pili Nuts with Ecuadorian Cacao

The Great Taste judges called these luxury nuts “exquisite”. Their buttery, crunchy pili nuts are rolled in organic coconut sugar and Ecuadorian Cacao (said to be packed with antioxidants). They’ll certainly feel more virtuous than a Snickers.

Scotland’s Golden Fork: Kiln Roasted Salmon by Argyll Smokery

If lox is your thing, you’ll want to get your mitts on the kiln-roasted salmon from the Argyll Smokery – they smoke their fish over reclaimed old Scottish whisky barrel shavings.

Northern Ireland’s Golden Fork: Organic Apple Cider Vinegar from Natural Umber

The Mackle family have been growing organic apples for more than 50 years, and their apple cider vinegar is raw, organic, unfiltered and contains mother of vinegar (a fermenting bacteria said to carry certain health benefits) – also, the bottles are very stylish.

© Press Association 2018