Simon Reeve: 'If I hadn't been on that journey, I don't know if I'd still be here'

Watching TV adventurer Simon Reeve charm people from a myriad of different cultures, it’s hard to believe he was once a shy, depressed teen, who dropped out of school with no prospects or hopes for the future.

His new memoir, Step By Step, details a remarkable rise from the dusty post room of The Sunday Times newspaper to the nation’s TV screens, via several investigations into terrorist groups and a very prescient pre-911 book about Al-Qaeda.

(Ruth Mayer/PA)

From almost dying of malaria in Gabon, to playing polo with a dead goat in Kazakhstan, his travels have literally been life-changing. Here, he shares a few key anecdotes…

Car journeys with gran sparked my wanderlust

“I didn’t go on holiday abroad as a kid and I didn’t get on a plane until I started working. But my grandma used to take me and my brother out in her car exploring exotic West London – as far afield as sunny Hounslow or glamorous Park Royal, which was a favourite because there was a McVitie’s factory. We were allowed to say, ‘Go left grandma, what’s down there?’



A young Simon Reeve (right) with his brother, James (Simon Reeve/PA)

“It showed me something fundamental about myself. Most of us love knowing what’s over the hill or around the corner – whether that’s in grey West London in the 1970s or the Peak District or the Amazon. It’s encoded in our DNA. I see it in my own son, [Jake] who’s seven. Travel has made us humans and as humans we are travel.”

Climbing a mountain saved my life when I was a teenager

“I’d had a lot of mental health counselling in my teens. I was struggling with life and I’d flunked out of school, had no girlfriend and was in a very bad way. It’s a painful memory.



Reeve in 1991 (Simon Reeve/PA)

“I woke up one morning and I decided I needed to do something. It was very specifically a journey – the act of putting one foot in front of another. I followed some advice a woman in the DSS office had given me, which was to take things hour by hour, moment by moment, step by step.





“I scraped enough money to get the train to Glencoe in Scotland and I started climbing this hill, which became a bit of a mountain, which became an epic journey. The sun started to go down and I only had my trainers and a shower curtain cagoule. But I was driven by this urge to achieve something. If I hadn’t been on that journey, I honestly don’t know if I’d still be here.”

Going to church opened my mind to different cultures

“I grew up in a very global part of London and my parents dragged me to a Methodist church near us, which was very light on the religion but very heavy on community. I never thought I’d say this, but it was such a powerful experience. It made me realise early on how colour and background don’t define us. I took that on my journeys.

“Michael Palin was also a big influence for me. I remember the difference between him and other TV travellers, who wore Panama hats and slightly raised an eyebrow at the funny foreign folk. [Palin] sat alongside and talked to people as if he was on the 207 bus! On planet Earth, we all share the same experiences and desire for purpose and meaning in our lives.”

I’ve played polo with the corpse of a headless goat

“It sounds wrong and is wrong, but it’s a reality of life in Central Asia. They call it kokpar. It’s something that’s been done and played for thousands of years. It teaches horsemanship and Genghis Khan’s warriors are thought to have played it to tighten up their riding skills.



“They take a goat, chop its head off, soak it in water for a couple of days to toughen it up – which is not something you want to find in the bath – and then it’s dragged and thrown around a muddy field by a group of blokes on tough old horses.

“I was originally reluctant to play because I thought I’d be made to look a right tit – but there are worse things than humiliation!”

My adventures have brought me close to death

“I contracted malaria in Gabon, but in terms of sheer terror, my worst moment was staring down the barrel of an anti-aircraft gun in Mogadishu in Somalia. Or once, when I was younger, I found myself in a room with some Al-Qaeda supporters who were discussing whether I should leave alive.



Reeve in Mogadishu filming the TV series Places That Don’t Exist (Simon Reeve/PA)

“I’ve been on front lines as bullets fly, and in those moments, you feel more alive than ever – but that goes for any situation of jeopardy or intensity. I can remember every moment of my son’s birth because the experience was so enormous, huge and challenging – and it wasn’t even me doing the pushing!

“Extreme experiences are where the strongest, most powerful memories can be found. They are life affirming and we need more of them.”

Travel is more about people than places

“Travel has become so much about the Instagram experience. We went on this ‘In the footsteps of Judas’ donkey ride in Israel and they had to install Wifi routers on the donkeys because people were demanding to post pictures during the ride. For goodness sake! Can’t you have a moment?



“For me, rather than taking a picture away, the most powerful experience is a memory – and it’s a memory of an encounter with somebody whose story, smile and interaction sears itself into your mind and heart. That’s what matters and lasts.”

Step By Step by Simon Reeve is published by Hodder on September 6, priced £20. An Audience With Simon Reeve will be at theatres around the UK from September 17. For details, see simonreeve.co.uk



© Press Association 2018