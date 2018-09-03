Bake Off's Liam Charles on eating two dinners, loving peanut butter, and his Nan's Sunday dinner

The Great British Bake Off is back - so Ella Walker caught up with Liam Charles, the standout baker from the 2017 series.

As this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants get stuck into the latest batch of signature bakes, technical challenges and showstoppers set by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, Liam Charles, who took part in last year’s show, is already celebrating his debut cookbook – and he didn’t even win.

The witty 21-year-old Londoner’s debut baking collection, Cheeky Treats, is packed with huge, inventive layer cakes and Caribbean flavours to try at home.

We grilled the baker on his foodie must-haves and dinner fails…

Your death row meal would be… Tuna pasta bake.

The thing you still can’t make is… Brown rice is ‘comme ci comme ca’.

Your favourite store cupboard essential has to be… Peanut butter. Crunchy or smooth, it depends how I feel.

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is… A cranked palette knife.

If you get hungry late at night, the snack you’ll reach for is… During the week I will have Greek yoghurt, almond butter, granola and bananas, and at the weekend, popcorn – sweet AND salty.

Your signature dish is… My salted nutter layer cake (a tower of chocolate, nuts and salted caramel: ‘Everything good’).

Preferably your eggs would be… Scrambled or boiled, taking out the yolk – because boiled yolk is disgusting. It’s not the one.

Your favourite childhood dinner was always… I still have it now: My nan’s Sunday dinner. It varies, different kinds of meat, rice and peas, macaroni cheese, sweet potato – oh so much stuff.

21 TODAY BABY!!!!!AND BAKE OFF IS BACK BEST DAY EVER 🤷🏾‍♂️💙🍰 pic.twitter.com/85530M5JiG — Liam Charles (@LiamcBakes) August 28, 2018

For dinner last night you ate… I actually had two dinners. I wasn’t too sure I was that hungry, so I had half a sweet potato and Heinz Five Beanz, bit of butter, salt, pepper, some parmesan, and then I had some rye bread, peanut butter and honey. But then I went to my neighbour’s house and she made a spag bol chorizo thing and said, ‘Do you want some?’ So I was like, ‘Might as well.’

Your takeout of choice is always… Nando’s.

If you’ve got a hangover, your go-to cure is… I had ham, cheese and peanut butter sandwiches once.

You absolutely cannot stomach… Green olives, and liver’s disgusting.

From selling cupcakes in my secondary school to announcing my very own tv show! Dunno what face I’m pulling. Just buzzing with excitement!! Thank you to-everyone who’s supported the journey so far. Big love 💙Promised you I’ll be back 🍰Remember this is just the beginning pic.twitter.com/ieD26otKeq — Liam Charles (@LiamcBakes) August 9, 2018



Cheeky Treats by Liam Charles, photography by Haarala Hamilton, is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2018