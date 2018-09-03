A first look at commended images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018

A selection of shots has been released in the run-up to the popular exhibition. Sarah Marshall recommends where to go to see the action for real.

Covering every corner of our magnificent natural world, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition always generates interest, envy and debate. Some images are beautiful, others are chilling – but they always tell an important story.

While the winners won’t be announced until October 16, several commended shots featured in the exhibition have been released.

Many of them were taken in locations accessible to the public and feature on the holiday itineraries recommended below…

The meerkat mob by Tertius A Gous

Where: Brandberg Mountain, Namibia

(Tertius A Gous/PA)

What: When an Anchieta’s cobra reared its head and moved towards two meerkat pups, the rest of the pack foraging nearby reacted almost instantly. Rushing back, the 20-strong group split into two: One group grabbed the pups and huddled a safe distance away, the other took on the snake. Fluffing up their coats, tails raised, the mob edged forwards, growling. When the snake lunged, they sprang back. This was repeated over and over for about 10 minutes.

How: Exodus (exodus.co.uk) offer a 15-day Discover Nambia camping escorted trip, including a visit to Brandberg Mountain, from £2,479pp, with various departures.

Cool cat by Isak Pretorius

Where: South Luangwa National Park, Zambia



(Isak Pretorius/PA)

What: This lioness drinking from a waterhole is one of the Mfuwe Lodge pride. Lions kill more than 95% of their prey at night and may spend 18 – 20 hours resting. Though lions can get most of the moisture they need from their prey and even from plants, they drink regularly when water is available.

How: Expert Africa (expertafrica.com) offer a tailormade 9-night Civet Safari to Zambia, including a stay at Mfuwe Lodge, from £4,623pp. Flights extra.

Mister Whiskers by Valter Bernardeschi

Where: Svalbard, Norway

(Valter Bernardeschi,/PA)

What: On a bright summer’s night, these walruses were feeding just off an

island in the Norwegian archipelago. The photographer put on his wetsuit and slipped into the icy water. Immediately, a few curious walruses – mainly youngsters – began swimming towards him. Walruses use their highly sensitive whiskers and snout to search out bivalve molluscs (such as clams) and other small invertebrates on the ocean floor.

How: Aurora Expeditions (auroraexpeditions.com) offer an 11-day Svalbard Odyssey cruise from £4,000pp, including the opportunity to go polar snorkelling (£411pp). Flights extra. Departures on July 15 and 25, 2019.

Ahead in the game by Nicholas Dyer

Where: Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe

(Nicholas Dyer/PA)

What: A pair of African wild dog pups play a macabre game of tag with the head of a chacma baboon – the remains of their breakfast. The endangered African wild dog is best known for hunting antelopes, such as impalas and kudus. But over the past five years, this pack has been regularly killing and eating baboons – highly unusual, not least because baboons are capable of inflicting severe wounds.

How: Wildlife Worldwide (wildlifeworldwide.com) offer a tailormade 10-day Zimbabwe Highlights tour, with a stay in Mana Pools, from £5,995pp including flights with various departures.

Glass-house guard by Wayne Jones

Where: Mabini, Philippines

(Wayne Jones/PA)

What: On the sandy seabed off the coast of Mabini, a yellow pygmy goby guards its home – a discarded glass bottle. It is one of a pair, each no more than 4cm long, that have chosen a bottle as a perfect temporary home. The female will lay several batches of eggs, while the male performs guard duty at the entrance.

How: Dive Worldwide (diveworldwide.com) offer a 10-day Philippine Secret Dive Safari from £2,095pp, including flights. Various departures from March to May.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition runs at London’s Natural History Museum from Friday, October 19 until summer 2019. Tickets cost £15 for adults, £9 for children. Visit nhm.ac.uk/wpy

