Western Australia is having its best wildflower season in a decade

Summer may be shrivelling to an end in the UK (it certainly feels like it is), but on the other side of the world spring is only just beginning.

Western Australia has exploded with buds and blossoms, and thanks to good rains, the state is enjoying its best wildflower season in a decade.

Around 12,000 species of flora thrive here – 60% of which are found nowhere else – making it the largest collection of wildflowers on Earth.

The season started in June in the north of the state and is now flourishing in the southwest. Anyone hoping to see the spectacle should travel before the end of November. Drive north from Perth along the Indian Ocean Drive or inland along the Brand Highway.

Here are a few of the hotspots…

Kings Park, Perth

Around a quarter of Western Australia’s wildflower species can be found in this park overlooking the city. A month-long Wildflower Festival takes place in September, with guided walks, live music, science talks and exhibitions.

Lesueur National Park

A three-hour drive north of Perth, this park is home to 900 species of flora – including several listed as endangered. The orchids are a highlight; look for pink enamel, purple enamel, cowslip, blue lady, white spider and donkey orchids. Drive to the top of Mount Lesueur for a view along the coastline of Green Head. Entrance to the park costs AU$13 (£7) for a vehicle with up to 12 passengers.

Coalseam National Park

This rugged reserve north of Mingenew was the site of the first mined coal deposit in Western Australia. Cliffs are streaked with sandstone and marine fossils are embedded in the banks of the Irwin River. Due to its varied habitats, a wide range of wildflowers grow here. It’s possible to camp close by, although expect crowds during the wildflower season.

For further information on the 2018 wildflower season visit westernaustralia.com.

