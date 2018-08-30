Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently

Earlier this week, New York gubernatorial candidate and former Sex and the City actor Cynthia Nixon made quite a splash by asking to debate her opponent Andrew Cuomo in a warmer room, suggesting the thermostat be set to 76°F (24°C).

Why? According to the New York Times, Nixon’s top strategist Rebecca Katz wrote in an email that working conditions are “notoriously sexist when it comes to room temperature.”

Cynthia Nixon debated Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday (Craig Ruttle/AP)

So what about this side of the Atlantic? Under UK government department, Health and Safety Executive, the law doesn’t state a minimum or maximum temperature for an office, but it suggests workrooms which don’t involve rigorous physical effort should be at least 16°C.

The Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 states: “During working hours, the temperature in all workplaces inside buildings shall be reasonable,” which, we’re sure you can agree, is a pretty vague recommendation. However, anecdotally many might say that women tend to find offices colder than men.

In the frequently asked questions section on the Health and Safety Executive website, one is: “How hot does it have to be before I can complain?” but there’s no similar version for if it’s too cold.

As a woman who is warm-hearted but often physically cold, I am very excited to see that Cynthia Nixon is challenging the status quo of office temperatures. I am actually sick of men telling me to "put on a sweater" or "put some meat on those bones"! — Rachel Russo (@RachelTRusso) August 29, 2018

This got us thinking – are room temperatures in places like offices intrinsically sexist?

First, we asked Dr Amy Bibby, head of operations and doctor for Qured, about the difference between the sexes. Bibby says: “Women are actually naturally colder than men. Research has found that women are happier at a temperature 2.5°C warmer than men. Female internal functions keep heat within the core of the body instead of areas like the toes or fingers – these areas cool first. So cold toes are a bad sign!”

Let’s have a closer look at the science of it all. “On a normal day a stable body temperature is 37°C, but it can fluctuate between 1°C lower or higher,” Bibby explains. “The human body regulates your temperature by dilating your blood vessels to release heat through the skin when you’re hot, and contracting to conserve heat when you’re cold.”

This affects how quickly men and women lose heat. Bibby says: “Women have a higher surface area to volume ratio and tend to be smaller than men so they lose heat more quickly. Men on the other hand have a higher percentage of muscle which creates more heat in the body due to the higher metabolic rate. Women are said to have a 35% lower metabolic rate than men, resulting in less body heat produced.”

So scientifically, women are likely to feel more uncomfortable than men in colder rooms, which could have a knock-on effect on productivity – hence why Nixon wasn’t keen on debating in a freezing room, as she presumably wanted to be on top of her game.

Does this all mean that office spaces are sexist? Possibly, according to Bibby – although this is admittedly a generalisation. She says: “Air conditioning in the workplace is said to be at a ‘male temperature’ as they were designed in the Sixties with male workers in mind. As most of our temperature sensors are situated in the skin, women feel the cold even if their internal organs are warm. So if you’re grabbing a jumper while your male colleague is in a T-shirt, don’t worry it’s completely normal!”

Idk that I think office temperature is purely sexist BUT it is often dictated by men, with little consideration for women. https://t.co/YTu9Jt0n76 — britt (@bthompchomp) August 28, 2018

Unfortunately, the ideal room temperature to suit both sexes is very subjective. Bibby says: “It is generally agreed among research that the optimal temperature lies between 20°C and 23°C, with men wanting it nearer that lower end and women nearer the upper end. This is just speculative and will vary between office to office and between workers.”

