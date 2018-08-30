The 7 books most likely to be left behind in hotel rooms

Travelodge have revealed their annual list of books left behind.

There is something special about owning a physical copy of a book. The weight of a story in your palm, the musky scent of the pages, building up a collection of well-read novels with their spines worn down… That is, until they take up unwanted space in your suitcase.

Hotels everywhere have become a second home to thousands of books. Some of them left by accident after frantic last minute repacking, some on purpose by people who decided that one leisurely holiday read was enough, or by bibliophiles who want their latest favourite book to captivate a new audience. Books, once read, are difficult to justify squeezing into a suitcase or duffel bag.

A list of the top twenty books left behind in Travelodge throughout 2017 has disclosed something interesting. Novels which have been adapted into blockbuster films and popular tv shows appear to be the ones that people are choosing to buy and then abandon in their hotel rooms. The list of 20 includes; The Secret, Sharp Objects, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, IT, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Big Little Lies and 13 Reasons Why.

But here are the top 7 and why you might want to pick them up too.

1. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

This is the chilling tale of a dystopian society where a woman’s only purpose is to fulfil traditionally female roles. In this world women are either domestic servants who complete menial household tasks, walking wombs who exist only to bear children, or wives who live to support their husbands. It’s a captivating warning against the influences of the patriarchy.

2. The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena

A classic whodunnit with a thrilling twist, this book follows a detective as he attempts to uncover the secret of who is responsible for the disappearance of baby Cora, who goes missing one night while her parents are at a dinner party with the neighbours.

3. Bad Dad by David Walliams

A somewhat surprising third, this children’s book was written by comedian and author David Walliams. It contains the adventure story of a boy and his father teaming up against a villain to complete an anti-heist.

4. Origin by Dan Brown

The latest instalment in the author’s Robert Langdon series is another thriller with a race against the clock to discover big scientific secrets.

5. The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

In this bestselling self help novel, Bryne elaborates on her documentary of the same name endorsing the powers of positive thinking.

6. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

This has been a public favourite since the film version was released in the summer of 2016. It takes the trope of unreliable narrator to a new level, as central character Rachel Watson battles with memory loss to unravel the mystery of what happened the night she witnessed a woman go missing.

7. Paul O’Grady’s Country Life

It’s the heartwarming story of the well known TV presenter’s quieter life in the countryside with his animals.

© Press Association 2018