Buddymoons: Should we really invite friends on our honeymoon?

It's mates before dates for lots of newlyweds right now.

If you like group holidays with a bunch of mates, maybe you should consider this latest trend – inviting your friends along on your honeymoon. Yep, romantic dinners, double spa treatments and strolls along the beach in a budget-blowing exotic location… with your besties in tow.

It might sound strange, but should it? After all, you celebrate your wedding with all your loved ones present, so why not your honeymoon too?

It looks like we’re really starting to break from tradition when it comes to honeymoons, as new research shows that friends tagging along with newlyweds for the post-wedding holiday is increasingly common.

According to a survey by the easy payment and bill-splitting app Pingit, 47% of millennials have been on – or would consider going on – a ‘buddymoon’. On top of that, more than half (57%) of those polled say they’d have more fun with a wider group of friends and family than their partner alone.

In general, people are now seemingly more likely to holiday with friends than they were five years ago, according to the research. And if Instagram is anything to go by, groups of mates on honeymoons together is more common than you might think.

Which celebs have done it?



(PA)

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux (although now no longer together) brought their friends Jason Bateman, Chelsea Handler and Courteney Cox to Bora Bora for their honeymoon in 2015.

At the time, Theroux told Extra: “It was a fantastic honeymoon. We had a thought about it; we could just do a normal honeymoon, or we could go with some friends, keep the party going, relax and have fun. It was really special, it was really beautiful.”

Why is there a rise in buddymoons?

There’s a theory that because couples usually already live together now when they get married, and have possibly gone on many holidays as a twosome before, the idea of a honeymoon no longer feels quite as significant as it once was – back when it would probably have been the first time a couple had stayed in the same room for a week, or at least their first special getaway.

Relationship expert Sam Owen says it’s down to our lifestyles and social worlds evolving. “The dynamic of relationships is changing – many couples now begin cohabiting quite quickly. There’s more importance placed on online sharing, and because it’s easier to stay in touch with our other half, some may no longer feel the need to only be with them to make these wonderful memories,” she says.

These days, many couples shun various wedding traditions in favour of whatever feels right for them, and the same is happening with honeymoons. Who says you need to fly off two days after you’ve tied the knot? Who says it needs to involve candlelit dinners and moonlit hand-holding walks, if that’s just not your thing?

“A group dynamic also gives rise to opportunities for fun and adventure in ways that doing things alone as a couple cannot provide. Plus, it may allow people to financially afford experiences that they might otherwise have to forgo,” adds Owen.

And as everyone becomes busier with work and/or children, when’s the last time you actually spent any length of time with a big group of friends?

Darren Foulds, managing director of Pingit, says: “From buddymoons to ‘friendgagements’ [proposals involving friends and family], the way we’re celebrating big occasions is starting to change. Group activities are more popular than ever and with everyone leading busy lives, it’s often hard to get the gang together.”

© Press Association 2018