How risky is it to get a Brazilian bum lift?

After a British holidaymaker collapsed during the £3,000 operation in Turkey, we spoke to two leading cosmetic surgeons to find out whether it's safe.

Thanks in part to the ample assets of the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, bum lifts have become one of the more popular cosmetic procedures that women seek out in 2018.

But after a British mum of three died at a Turkish clinic while undergoing the surgery this week, many people have questioned the safety of going under the knife in the quest for a more shapely derriere.

We spoke to two cosmetic surgeons to find out everything you need to know about the ‘BBL’ (that’s ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’), including the risks.

What actually is a butt lift?

“The Brazilian butt lift is a body contouring procedure. It involves the liposuction of areas that have excess fat and injecting the fat into the bottom to give it a more pleasing shape,” says Mo Akhavani, a cosmetic surgeon from Harley Street Emporium.

“Typically the areas that get liposuction are the abdomen, flank – known as loves handles – the upper back and lower back, and sometimes the arms and thighs, if [the patient] doesn’t have enough fat in the other areas. Then the fat that is collected by the liposuction is injected back into the buttocks.”

“You’re taking fat from where you don’t want it and putting it back where you do,” says Naveen Cavale a consultant plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgeon who is an adviser to Harley Street Emporium, “which in theory is great, and it can be a very safe procedure if done properly.”

How long does the procedure take?

“Typically the operation takes anywhere between an hour-and-a-half to three hours to do,” say Akhavani.

How risky is it?

“We now know the death rate is [as high as] 1 in 3,000 for [as a result of a fat embolus during] this procedure,” says Akhavani.

“The problem is that in some recent cases, fat has been injected into a vein where it can then travel to the heart and lungs. This is called a ‘fat embolus’ and it can be fatal,” says Cavale.

Akhavani explains that fat is a graft, and that research has shown grafts survive much better in an area where there’s a rich blood supply. Because of this, some medical experts previously believed that if you inject the fat into the muscle, it would have a higher chance of survival.

“This has its own problems though,” says Akhavani, “because when the fat is injected into the muscle, it tends to migrate to the bottom, where it can sit in the space between the muscle and the ‘iliac crest’, or the hip bone. Once it gets into that space, it stretches the muscle, and this in turn puts strain on the veins that drain that muscle.

“So basically, what you get is a muscle that’s under strain, which puts pressure onto the veins. The walls of the veins can break and act like a siphon, with bits of the fat globules getting suctioned into the vein. The vein draining the muscle then links to the vena cava, which is the big vein of the body that goes straight to the heart.

“It’s the kind of unique anatomy of the buttock area that lends itself to this phenomenon; the vein stretches and tears, a few fat globules get into the blood stream and go into the heart and the patient has a cardiac arrest on the table and dies.”

“The advice from the various colleges of aesthetic surgery around the world is that one must not inject fat into the muscle, and for a Brazilian butt lift procedure, the fat should only be placed in the subcutaneous tissue,” Akhavani adds.

Should people think twice about having surgery abroad?

“People think they’re getting a bargain by going for surgery abroad for £2,000 or £3,000 outside the UK, but you need to ask yourself: Is the surgeon qualified and have they been on the right courses? Do they read the latest literature?” says Akhavani.

“People are putting themselves at risk because there’s no insurance and they can’t get followed up properly [after the procedure], so it’s actually really dangerous to go abroad for surgery. It’s not something that should be encouraged.”

The bottom line, Cavale says, is that if you travel abroad, you don’t really know what you’re getting. “You don’t know the quality of the hospitals, or the surgeons. In the UK, as long as you go to a certified, accredited and qualified surgeon in a good hospital, you’re minimising the risks.”

Patients suffering from complications after surgery abroad often have “no follow up or after care,” says Cavale, noting that patients are often “young and potentially vulnerable adults, and they haven’t had the risks and complications explained to them.”

Cavale’s advice is to always check that your surgeon is on the GMC Specialist register, that they are members of professional bodies like BAAPS and BAPRAS.

“Ask them if they have insurance and what their after care is. Ask them if they’ve done training in the procedure you want done, where they did it and how many times they’ve performed it – and most importantly, what they’d do if something went wrong.”

