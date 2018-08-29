As a contraceptive app continues to make headlines, what lesser known alternatives are there?

29th Aug 18 | Lifestyle

Natural Cycles is in the midst of controversy despite recently gaining FDA approval.

Verhütungsmittel: Pille - Spirale - Vaginalring

If you are a sexually active female, chances are you’ve tried out a fair few types of contraception. Whether it’s experimenting with different brands of the pill to figure out which one doesn’t make you cry, or getting the coil or implant fitted, it’s a well-travelled path for many of us.

Unsurprisingly, these few options don’t suit everyone, and women are increasingly looking for alternatives. This perhaps explains the rise of Natural Cycles – an app that comes with a thermometer and claims to be “a highly accurate, certified, contraceptive app that adapts to every woman’s unique menstrual cycle.”

A woman using the Natural Cycles app
A woman using the Natural Cycles app (Nishat Ahmed/AP)

However, it’s not without its controversies – a Natural Cycle advert has just been banned by the Advertising Standards Agency, who say it exaggerates the app’s effectiveness.

This might be so, but earlier this month Natural Cycles became the first contraceptive app to get approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which suggests it can’t be all bad.

So what if you’re still a bit concerned about using an app, but the pill, coil and implant haven’t been quite right for you either? Here are some lesser-known methods of contraception to consider…

The patch

According to the NHS, the patch is “more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy” – the same as the pill, which is surprising because you rarely hear of people using it.

The patch does pretty much what it says on the tin – you put a sticky patch on (it looks quite like a plaster), and replace it every week. As with the pill, you use it for three weeks and then take a week off where you will likely bleed. It works very much the same way as the combined pill, releasing oestrogen and progestogen into your blood stream to prevent pregnancy – but through the skin instead of orally.

Similar to the pill, it doesn’t protect against STIs and those who use it have a very slim chance of developing a blood clot. You can put the patch on any part of skin you like, and it’s pretty sticky so will stay on even if you go swimming or have a bath.

The vaginal ring

In my opinion, this is the most underrated and under-promoted form of contraception out there! The vaginal ring is a type of contraception that works in a similar way to the oral contraceptive pill to prevent pregnancy. It is a soft, flexible plastic ring that is worn inside the vagina for three weeks a month (cycle), and then removed for one week before replacing it with a new one. During the three weeks that it is inserted, it slowly and steadily releases synthetic forms of the natural hormones oestrogen and progestogen, preventing pregnancy by inhibiting ovulation and thickening the mucous secretion at the cervical entrance. The ring sits high up in your vagina and does not need to be put in by a doctor. The vaginal ring can be a good option if you find it hard remembering to take a pill every day, or if you have issues absorbing oral medications. If used correctly, the vaginal ring is 99.7 per cent effective in preventing pregnancy, but like the pill does not protect against STI’s and should be used with a barrier method contraception. If you forget to put the ring in, do so as soon as you remember and use an additional form of contraception (such as condoms) for the next seven days. You may need to skip the ring-free break. Advantages: • Compared to the pill, unscheduled (between periods) bleeding is less likely to happen • There is no risk of it not working if you have vomiting or diarrhoea Like all hormonal contraceptives, the Vaginal Ring is not suitable for everyone. Always talk to a doctor before you start using any hormonal form of contraception. In Australia, you can buy the vaginal ring from pharmacies with a doctor’s prescription under the brand name NuvaRingTM. For more questions regarding the Vaginal Ring, comment below, book an appointment or contact demi@femmed.com.au 👩🏼‍⚕️ #contraception #contraceptive #safesex #pregnancy #sexualhealth #reproductivehealth #womenempowerment #women #womenshealtheducation #education #health #sex #beinformed #choices #midwifery #midwife #contraceptivering #vaginalring #nuvaring

A post shared by FemmEducation (@femmeducation) on

The ring provides just as much coverage as the patch, and you don’t have to change it as frequently. You insert the ring – a small, plastic ring – into your vagina, leave it for 21 days and then have a 7 day break (where you’re still protected), before putting in a new one.

It works much the same way as the patch, by by releasing hormones into your bloodstream to protect you against pregnancy. Like the pill and patch, it also serves to thicken the cervical mucus making it harder for sperm to move through, as well as thinning the womb lining so it’s harder for a fertilised egg to implant.

Unlike the pill, both the patch and the ring work even if you are vomiting or have diarrhoea. The main benefit of the ring is that you don’t have to remember to regularly change anything or ingest something – it’s a once-a-month situation, so is better suited for forgetful people who don’t want the procedure involved with getting the coil or implant.

The diaphragm

Yes, this one might sound old school, but is still very much a viable method of contraception. The diaphragm is a silicon dome is inserted into the vagina before sex, covering the cervix so sperm can’t get through. The cap uses the same method, but you fill it with spermicide before inserting it.

This is where it starts to differ from some other contraceptive methods. There are no health risks like blood clots, and some women prefer it because it’s non-hormonal, so won’t have any potential impact on your mood. However, the NHS says it’s only 92-96% effective at preventing pregnancy, which is a not insignificant difference to over 99%.

Not only this, but having to put it in before sex is a bit of a faff and definitely not suitable for anyone forgetful. Another main drawback is that some women report developing cystitis as a result of using the diaphragm.

It’s not offered on the NHS, but the sponge does something similar – it’s a squishy plastic that you insert over your cervix before sex, which also contains spermicide to further prevent pregnancy.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks

This Corrie character is going to get a DEVASTATING diagnosis in the coming weeks
Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently

Are office temperatures sexist? Here's how men and women handle the cold differently
Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

Weather experts issue WARNING that storm as strong as Ophelia could be on the way

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics

Experts issue WARNING about dangerous fake cosmetics
Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?

Kraków: Could this be the coolest city in Europe right now?
[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women

[WATCH] Kim Woodburn STORMS off Loose Women
Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints

Kim Woodburn's EXPLOSIVE Loose Women appearance sparks over 3,000 complaints