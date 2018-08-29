As a contraceptive app continues to make headlines, what lesser known alternatives are there?

If you are a sexually active female, chances are you’ve tried out a fair few types of contraception. Whether it’s experimenting with different brands of the pill to figure out which one doesn’t make you cry, or getting the coil or implant fitted, it’s a well-travelled path for many of us.

Unsurprisingly, these few options don’t suit everyone, and women are increasingly looking for alternatives. This perhaps explains the rise of Natural Cycles – an app that comes with a thermometer and claims to be “a highly accurate, certified, contraceptive app that adapts to every woman’s unique menstrual cycle.”

A woman using the Natural Cycles app (Nishat Ahmed/AP)

However, it’s not without its controversies – a Natural Cycle advert has just been banned by the Advertising Standards Agency, who say it exaggerates the app’s effectiveness.

This might be so, but earlier this month Natural Cycles became the first contraceptive app to get approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which suggests it can’t be all bad.

So what if you’re still a bit concerned about using an app, but the pill, coil and implant haven’t been quite right for you either? Here are some lesser-known methods of contraception to consider…

The patch

Honestly if you're on a contraception you hate, especially the pill, TRY THE CONTRACEPTIVE PATCH! Best contraception I've ever been on! — Brighton Girl (@BtonGirlProbs) July 21, 2017

According to the NHS, the patch is “more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy” – the same as the pill, which is surprising because you rarely hear of people using it.

The patch does pretty much what it says on the tin – you put a sticky patch on (it looks quite like a plaster), and replace it every week. As with the pill, you use it for three weeks and then take a week off where you will likely bleed. It works very much the same way as the combined pill, releasing oestrogen and progestogen into your blood stream to prevent pregnancy – but through the skin instead of orally.

Similar to the pill, it doesn’t protect against STIs and those who use it have a very slim chance of developing a blood clot. You can put the patch on any part of skin you like, and it’s pretty sticky so will stay on even if you go swimming or have a bath.

The vaginal ring

The ring provides just as much coverage as the patch, and you don’t have to change it as frequently. You insert the ring – a small, plastic ring – into your vagina, leave it for 21 days and then have a 7 day break (where you’re still protected), before putting in a new one.

It works much the same way as the patch, by by releasing hormones into your bloodstream to protect you against pregnancy. Like the pill and patch, it also serves to thicken the cervical mucus making it harder for sperm to move through, as well as thinning the womb lining so it’s harder for a fertilised egg to implant.

Unlike the pill, both the patch and the ring work even if you are vomiting or have diarrhoea. The main benefit of the ring is that you don’t have to remember to regularly change anything or ingest something – it’s a once-a-month situation, so is better suited for forgetful people who don’t want the procedure involved with getting the coil or implant.

The diaphragm

Yes, this one might sound old school, but is still very much a viable method of contraception. The diaphragm is a silicon dome is inserted into the vagina before sex, covering the cervix so sperm can’t get through. The cap uses the same method, but you fill it with spermicide before inserting it.

This is where it starts to differ from some other contraceptive methods. There are no health risks like blood clots, and some women prefer it because it’s non-hormonal, so won’t have any potential impact on your mood. However, the NHS says it’s only 92-96% effective at preventing pregnancy, which is a not insignificant difference to over 99%.

Not only this, but having to put it in before sex is a bit of a faff and definitely not suitable for anyone forgetful. Another main drawback is that some women report developing cystitis as a result of using the diaphragm.

It’s not offered on the NHS, but the sponge does something similar – it’s a squishy plastic that you insert over your cervix before sex, which also contains spermicide to further prevent pregnancy.

© Press Association 2018