Celebrating 175 magical years at Britain's oldest theme park, Blackgang Chine

Victorians weren’t known for their fun-loving nature, so the Dabell family’s decision to open a theme park on the Isle of Wight in the late 19th century must have seemed either foolish or bold.

In fact, it was a very smart move.

Since 1843, the Dabells haven’t looked back – and August this year sees the family-run business celebrate 175 years of operation, on a gorge cut into the island’s southern cliff face.

While their famous whale skeleton is still on display, other attractions have since been upgraded. Yet the spirit of Blackgang Chine remains the same.

“We touch the heart strings that corporate parks don’t and can’t,” says Alexander Dabell, Blackgang Chine’s chief executive. “We remind everyone of the magic that exists within them.”

From royal visits to flying dinosaurs, the story of Britain’s oldest theme park has been one heck of a ride. Here, Alexander Dabell shares the highlights…

A theme park? You must be bonkers

Visitors exploring the park in 1922 (Blackgang/PA)

“The park was started by my great-great-grandfather in 1843, at a time when tourism didn’t exist. People didn’t travel or have leisure time. Travel was dirty, dangerous, difficult and expensive. Women didn’t have the vote – and neither did most men. In rural areas, the main focus was putting food on the table. You may have had Holy Days, but you didn’t have holidays. So to start a park, he must have been completely bonkers. But it was in the great Victorian spirit of: ‘We can do this’.

“My great-great-grandfather didn’t have much knowledge of geology – because Blackgang didn’t have the most robust foundations – but he did have a very good eye for a spot. The back of the Wight is one of the most outstanding views in this country. The sunsets we get are amazing. I would challenge anywhere in the world to be better.”

Wowed by a monster of the deep

A Fin whale skeleton was one of the first exhibits (Blackgang/PA)

“The first attraction was the fin whale skeleton. Fortuitously, it washed up on the coast just down the road from us at a place called Whale Chine. You may have read about the size of a whale – you may have read stories of these mystical creatures in the deep – but only when you see the skeleton, do you grasp the size of it. Today we still get, ‘Daddy, Daddy, you said the monster was big but you didn’t say it was that big’.”

Royal visitors and a near case of treason

Queen Mary comes to the park in the 1920s (Blackgang/PA)

“Queen Victoria came to see the whale several times. She first visited in 1853, when they were still building Osborne House, and I presume Prince Albert was with her. They were very instrumental in Crystal Palace and the Great Exhibition so it made sense – but Prince Albert was also very involved with the building and design of the National History Museum in London, 20 years later. And of course, the first big exhibit they had was a whale skeleton. I wonder where they got that idea!

“Much later, in the 1930s, Queen Mary also visited. She wore a hat – as ladies did at the time, and very elegant she was too – but she managed to bash it on the jaw of the whale. So my grandfather very quickly grabbed a saw and the offending bit of skeleton was rapidly removed. It was either that or its head was going to be removed in the Tower of London.”

Open for business – even if bombs are falling

“My grandparents were here in the the Second World War and we stayed open. Of course we did – we’re British! The Luftwaffe were bombing the radar stations at Ventnor, and my grandmother was up on St Catherine’s, which is the next town across from there. She could see the Stukas circling and dropping their bombs, so she told my grandfather to lie on the ground and pretend he was a cowpat.”

Dinosaurs on the ferry and an airborne T-Rex

Dinosaurs were airlifted into place in 1972 (Blackgang/PA)

“As a child, I recall sitting on the sofa and saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we had a dinosaur’. A couple of years later they appeared, which I thought was magic. Some were constructed in Yorkshire and others in London, and they were featured on Blue Peter. They came across to the island on the ferry and we had them helicoptered in. It was very exciting. I not only met [Blue Peter presenters] John Noakes and Valerie Singleton – they had lunch in my house – but I also I got my first ride in a helicopter.

“Some of the 1970s dinosaurs are still here, but they were static and people weren’t re-engaging with them, so I got some animatronic dinosaurs. But technology should never be the story because it will rapidly become out of date. Mirroring what my great-great-grandfather did, I look at Mother Nature. She has a fantastic story, and fingers crossed she always will.”

The future always spells fun

The dinosaurs today (Blackgang/PA)

“The problem I have is that I’ve got too many ideas! There is so much that I want to do. I need to get a time machine.

“Part of our strength is that we have second and third-generation employees, so this is just as much their family business. We are the largest employer in this part of the island and we provide young people in the area with their first job. It’s a huge responsibility.

“I have a mantra here: Whatever we do has to be fun. But that’s not to say fun doesn’t take an awful lot of hard graft, because you only appreciate fun things if you really have to work for it.”



Blackgang Chine is open daily from 10am-5pm from March 24 until November 3, 2018. For discounted tickets and booking online, visit blackgangchine.com

